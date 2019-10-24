My wife and I have been on some kind of a roll lately when it comes to catching quality bass. For whatever reason, the last 15 months have been nothing short of spectacular for us. This past weekend was no exception.
We were fishing in our last points tournament of the year out of Lake Tohopekaliga, part of the Kissimmee chain of lakes. Although Toho is an exceptional lake for big bass, we have caught most of our bigger bass down on Lake Kissimmee. So early on we made the decision we were going to lock through and head well south to fish a favorite spot we have cashed in on the past three years.
This spot has all the characteristics to hold big bass. The water is clean. It has tight grass clumps, scattered grass, and the area is full of lily pads. This offers you a variety of ways to catch these quality bass. The trick is to be patient, understand where the fish should be given the time of year and weather conditions you have at that moment, and then be willing to move around until you locate the bass.
That doesn’t sound so simple, does it? Well, it’s not! But if you can figure it out, you will be rewarded. Over the past three years, we have come up with a little pattern that helps us simplify locating bass in areas like this.
The first thing we do is hit some topwater baits in the scattered grass and lily pads. I typically run a swimbait with an underspin blade through these areas. Because of the grass, I also like a buzzbait. These two lures have contrasting types of action. The swimbait can be retrieved slowly just under the surface. The buzzer makes a lot of noise and can be retrieved a little quicker to keep it on the surface. Either bait can be effective but make sure you give them time to work.
As luck would have it, Missy opted for a worm after the long run just so she could settle in for the day. On her first cast, she bagged one just at 4 pounds. I thought we would be in for an immediate banner day on the early bite, but that was the only bite we had for three hours. We started moving around but never left the area. We saw bass blowing up everywhere, but we just couldn’t get them to hit what we were throwing.
The sun had been up for a while, so we decided to move to the thicker grass and start flipping. On Kissimmee, I always flip with a dark-colored bait. I recently have started fishing with a punch jig. On this occasion, I opted to add a black-and-blue crawfish to match the skirt of my jig. About three flips in, I felt a noticeable tap at the end of my line. I set the hook but had no idea how big the bass was. It was buried deep in the grass and seemingly quit fighting due to the heavy cover.
I was glad for my heavy braided line, which is a must in the thicker grass on Kissimmee. As I pulled the bass to the boat, I felt it make a very strong pull trying to free itself from the hook. As I fought back, the mouth of the bass emerged from the grass. It looked like a good fish. I reached down with both hands to grab it by the bottom lip, pulled it into the boat, and found myself holding a 9.5-pound lunker. We had to wait three hours, but we managed to get a giant. For me, it was worth the wait.
At the end of the day, we weighed in just short of 16 pounds. We did that with only four bass, one short of our limit. Naturally, we lost out on first place by a mere 0.04 pounds. Yes, four one-hundredths of a pound. Oh well, in the game of bass fishing, that happens from time to time.
The point of all this is simple: You can find one quality area on a lake and revisit it time and time again like we have been doing, and get rewarded with quality bass. But once you locate an area like this, be patient and try different techniques under varying conditions until you learn what the bass there are doing. We didn’t go down there on a whim and start catching big fish. We had to work that spot hard for many weeks before we knew how and when they moved in that particular area.
Just make sure you identify a spot that has all the characteristics to hold bass year-round. Make sure you find clean water. Bass need lots of cover, and they prefer places where the bottom is hard and sandy. Then all you need to do is be efficient in a few techniques — such as flipping, topwater and worm fishing — in order to find and catch these bass.
It can happen, and Lord knows it has for us. This type of identification for big bass areas has paid off for us. In the past 15 months, we have two bass over 9 pounds, two over 8 pounds, three over 6 pounds, and after that I lose count. Most of them have come in tournaments, which makes it even better. Hunt for those spots and then fish them hard. They’ll give up their secrets — eventually.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
