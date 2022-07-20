This is our best opportunity to enjoy what we have. Our weather is very hot, but we’ve had no hurricanes or red tide (yet). I’m concerned about our hot waters, but they are beautiful — the prettiest I’ve ever seen this late in the summer.
Sure, I wish we could keep more fish, but at least we have some to catch and a few to eat. Yes, gas is expensive, but we can still get it. We need to count our blessing and enjoy what we have, because it could get a lot worse.
Some ideas on how to beat the heat: Start out early; it’s the quiet time and much cooler. If you’re going offshore, start out before daylight. Take your time navigating your way outside into the Gulf. If you slow your cruising speed, you might cut your expenses down too. Just like roadgoing vehicles, most boats get the best fuel economy at a moderate speed.
Night fishing is cooler, often more productive, and a fun way to break out your rut. It will require some adjustments getting used to the dark, but it’s worth the effort. Experiment with underwater lights of various colors to attract fish and red lights on board to protect your night vision.
Our water temps are up around 90 degrees. So far, we have been lucky with hurricanes, but the season doesn’t peak until mid-September. If you’re not prepared, now is the time to make plans for your boats. It’s not just rain and wind; extreme tides can be a big problem as well. Most marinas have plans and rules you want to be aware of, so ask now.
We are blessed with the prettiest summer water I’ve seen this late into the year. If you like diving or snorkeling, get out and enjoy it before our waters turn brown from runoff. Many times, plankton causes a visibility problem. But plankton is also food for small fish, and I’ve noticed that its lack is affecting the abundance of bait. Less food, fewer fish.
The FWC recently met to address redfish rules, and redfish will be opening Sept. 1 (see sidebar). They have a huge responsibility trying to please everyone and maintaining fish numbers too, but regulations are necessary to attempt to maintain fish stocks. With our population growth and increased fishing pressures, expect reduced harvest opportunities as time goes on.
I don’t understand why our leaders haven’t funded stock enhancement efforts. Mote Marine Laboratory, Duke Energy and CCA are adding some fish, but it’s only a token amount. Their efforts are welcome but not enough.
Salt Strong is teaming up Mote to raise 30,000 redfish for release (see the details at https://bit.ly/3ATsncp). Check out Salt Strong. They have a strong support effort and provide many fishy services as well as social media presence. If others would step up and put their money where their mouths are, it would make more fish possible. Talk is not adding fish to our stocks.
I voice my concerns about our water quality and unmitigated growth. They require our attention to maintain our quality of life. The future is very much uncertain. But we do have today, so enjoy your time with the blessings you have now! I’ve seen much better times, but also much worse.
We’ve got it much better than many surrounding areas. Just try to drive or boat in Fort Myers or Sarasota. Our growth is scary, but theirs is too. Still, with the planned growth, it’s a good idea to get outside and enjoy the opportunities we have while we still have them.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
