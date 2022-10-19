Ian marina damage

Boats lie stacked up against the Port Sanibel Marina Motel in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian ran through the area.

 AP photo/Steve Helber

PUNTA GORDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis and federal officials visited Safe Harbor at Burnt Store Marina to pledge support for the fishing and boating industries hit by Hurricane Ian.

Along with DeSantis stood the leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Florida Emergency Management, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the nonprofit Captains for Clean Water.


