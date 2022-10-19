PUNTA GORDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis and federal officials visited Safe Harbor at Burnt Store Marina to pledge support for the fishing and boating industries hit by Hurricane Ian.
Along with DeSantis stood the leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Florida Emergency Management, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the nonprofit Captains for Clean Water.
“We are the No. 1 destination for people who want to come and fish,” DeSantis said at the news conference.
He said the industry’s “economic impact of $10 billion is a really significant thing.”
DeSantis cited the hardships placed on everyone involved in the industry — charter captains, commercial fishermen, seafood dealers, marinas, boat sellers and others.
He said no-interest bridge loans will be available to business owners who need to get back on their feet until they have a revenue stream once again.
DeSantis cited inflation and said materials such as roofs are “much more expensive to replace today than it would have cost in 2019 and 2020.”
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, along with FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto, along with DeSantis, acknowledged the sacrifices and volunteerism by many who took their boats over to the barrier islands to help in search and rescue operations.
“This is definitely an all of society approach and everybody is pitching in and when you say ‘all hands on deck’ governor, that’s really what you’re seeing,” Criswell said.
She said she had gone out with the Army Corps of Engineers when they were putting tarps on rooftops, and she said she visited medical assistance sites which opened after area hospitals and medical practices sustained storm damage and were unable to treat patients.
“We’re going to continue to work,” she said.
Criswell said there are 14 disaster recovery centers are open in conjunction with the state.
“You can talk to somebody about what you need to do for assistance with FEMA,” she said.
There are also members of the Small Business Administration and other state and federal agencies to assist.
She said many of the disaster recovery centers are on the same premises as the state’s insurance companies, where you can file a claim and apply for loans and other assistance.
Criswell said those affected by the storm should visit DisasterAssistance.gov and also FloridaDisaster.org.
DeSantis repeatedly used the phrase “all hands on deck” when referring to people and agencies that are working to help restore homes and businesses along with essentials such as power.
There are disaster survivor teams going into neighborhoods with iPads to help people file for assistance.
Guthrie lauded the various agencies that came together.
“This is the fastest disaster response in the history of the state of Florida,” he said.
He said those who have lost their jobs should go to CareerSource, which is placing people in immediate positions such as cleaning debris and other essential tasks which will “put money in your pocket immediately.”
Daniel Andrews, who heads Captains for Clean Water, said his nonprofit organization’s mission “is to restore and protect aquatic ecosystems for the use and enjoyment of all.”
“(The) hurricane and has shown us what matters most in our life — our community, our family *spain*and our friends,” he said
He said he’s seen “countless fishing guides, captains and civilians that have lost their homes” with three to four feet of water from the storm surge, going out to help other gut their homes and rebuild.
“I think that’s the spirit of Southwest Florida we’re all so proud of.”
FWC officers are out tagging boats and are in neighborhoods that have been affected by Ian, Barreto said.
“Today is the first day of stone crab season,” Barreto said, adding an executive order has waived prior regulations to help those in the industry set their lobster and stone crab traps “and start making a living.”
He said the problem is that they need to have a place to take their product, and that he would be talking to DeSantis about that, too.
He said DeSantis has “given FWC full resources to attack this catastrophe,” and more than 5,000 boats have been damaged from Hurricane Ian.
