Tourists who visit our state love to do “Florida” things. Disney World, sure — but I really mean things like airboat rides in the Everglades, visiting alligator farms, renting Jet Skis and parasailing at the beach. A lot of folks seem to think Floridians live like this all the time.
While they’re here, many of them want to eat like Floridians too. Most of the restaurants that rely on tourist business feature grouper sandwiches. I have talked with visitors who offer glowing reviews of these delicacies they’ve had at various eateries.
This being Florida, today’s tourist frequently becomes tomorrow’s new resident. While these newbies quickly realize that most of their initial impressions of the state are inaccurate, those grouper sandwiches on every menu create a belief that is hard to shake: Florida waters are just overrun with grouper, and anybody with a boat can catch all the fresh grouper they could ever want.
So who can blame them for wanting to get in on those piles of fish? They buy a boat and tackle, learn there are reefs just a few miles off the coast, and head out to load up.
Reality is a harsh mistress, isn’t she? Very soon, they come to realize that bottom fishing in Florida requires going out a lot farther than they had thought, which requires a bigger (and much thirstier) boat than the one they first bought.
Those who get serious about this game pony up what it takes to play. Expect to spend at least $200K for a “real” offshore boat (not less than 28 feet, with at least two outboards). Yes, you can get by with a smaller, less expensive vessel. But it means being an obsessive weather watcher and a smaller safety margin — and it won’t be long before you’ve got one or two hair-raising tales of times you barely escaped an angry sea.
If you live on the water, install a monster boat lift to handle storage. If not, you’ll be paying a marina to store it for you. Then you’ve got high-end fishfinders with big screens, radar systems and better tackle (after you break the cheap stuff). And don’t forget consumables: Lots of chum, lots of frozen bait, lots of lead — and so, so much fuel.
It’s always been an expensive proposition. Back in Granddad’s day, that expense could be offset by selling fish to anyone who wanted to buy it. That avenue closed long ago. So some enterprising anglers found another way: Selling spots on the boat to other fishermen who wanted to go offshore but didn’t have the means to do it.
We call that charter fishing nowadays, and our own Capt. Ralph Allen has recently written a couple excellent columns about the legalities of running charters (https://bit.ly/3PK3kM2 and https://bit.ly/3xUZnYt).
If you didn’t read those, here it is in a nutshell: There are lots of hoops you have go through before you can run charters, and then add expensive permits for most offshore species. Running illegal charters is a great way get in trouble with the feds.
But there’s a fine line between running an illegal charter and splitting the costs of a trip. Sharing expenses is fine, as long as the actual cost is all you’re sharing. The laws that govern this can be found in the U.S. Code, Title 46, Subtitle II, Part A, Chapter 21 (https://bit.ly/3tYXK2H, if you’d like to see them for yourself). The relevant parts are two definitions, as follows:
(30) “passenger for hire” means a passenger for whom consideration is contributed as a condition of carriage on the vessel, whether directly or indirectly flowing to the owner, charterer, operator, agent, or any other person having an interest in the vessel.
(5) “consideration” means an economic benefit, inducement, right, or profit including pecuniary payment accruing to an individual, person, or entity, but not including a voluntary sharing of the actual expenses of the voyage, by monetary contribution or donation of fuel, food, beverage, or other supplies.
From these definitions, we can see that if you make a profit, you’re carrying a passenger for hire, aka chartering. What exactly can you call “actual expenses?” Great question. Obviously, the consumables are included — fuel, bait, ice, snacks, etc. If you have an attorney you’re willing to pay to explain to a judge why you included three percent of your marina fees and boat payment in your expenses, go ahead and give it a shot. (I’m not betting in your favor.)
We’ve all felt the pain of increased fuel prices. Filling a 400-gallon tank and getting about one mile to a gallon hurts plenty even when fuel is cheap. But the good news is that you can collect up a few fishing buddies and spread the hurt around, diluting it down to a tolerable level. Y’all have fun out there.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
