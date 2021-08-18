Is everyone cleaning out their garages, attics and closets lately? I have received four calls in the last week regarding bamboo rods. They all asked the same questions: What are they worth? Should I keep them, sell them, or use them? I said yes, you should keep them, sell them, or use them — what else can you do with them?
One of these gentlemen called me a smartass, and we hit it off. I’m going over to his house (I’ll be visiting with all four of these gentlemen, as a matter of fact) to take a look at the rods and help him evaluate their worth and then decide the next step to take with them. He has four rods that he is concerned about. Two of them were made by H.L. Leonard, one in 1880 one in 1900. I am especially excited to take a look at these two rods.
Hiram Lewis Leonard is known as the father of the modern day fly rod. Leonard sounds as though he was a jack of all trades. He was a hunter, guide, gunsmith, self-taught engineer, and also built musical instruments.
Leonard was an outdoorsman in the still-undeveloped northeast. His outdoor exploits, innovative approach and wiry strength earned him a reputation as “the Great Hunter.” Henry David Thoreau wrote that Leonard was a “handsome man of good height, but not apparently robust, of gentlemanly address and faultless toilet.” I don’t know much about his toilet, but it sounds like he could have built one if he found it necessary.
Ernest Schweibert, in his double volume Trout, called Hiram Leonard “the father of the modern fly rod” — not only in terms of technical knowledge, but also because of the many great rod makers who were trained in his shop. E.F. Payne was one of these that I know of best. Payne and later his son Jim continued to build and improve on the split cane work into the 1960s.
In 1869, Leonard set up as a gunsmith in Bangor, Maine. Leonard in 1905 said, “I made my first rod in Bangor. The material used was ash and lancewood. I made it for my own use, not intending to make a business of rod manufacturing.”
Well, the right people saw this rod and asked him if he could build the four-sided rods of the time. After looking at their example,s he said, “Yes, and better than these!” Slightly arrogant and cocky, like many flyfishers I know today. Maybe it’s just built inherently into the sport via the rods.
“My rods took the first prize at Vienna, London, and at the world’s fair, Philadelphia, and in all contests for fly, or bait casting, they lead the world,” Leonard said.
Then a huge step was taken. It was while working with employee Loman Hawes, that they first developed the “revolutionary” beveler. It allowed Leonard to dramatically increase production as well as increase the quality and consistency of his product. Before this time, fly rods varied greatly rod to rod. Manufacturing was difficult due to the imprecision of the tools available.
With his new beveler, Leonard was able to hold tolerances to thousands of an inch. The series of measurements, known as tapers, he used as the templates for beveling his rods became standards for every rod maker thereafter.
I have used both Lenard and Payne rods to fish for trout. For the experience and tradition, I would suggest you try it if you get the opportunity. Slow bamboo action with silk lines — it’s a wonderful thing. It will also open your eyes to how easy we have it now with our zero-gravity graphite rods and triple-tapered flylines impregnated with air bubbles and proprietary slickness compounds enabling it to float higher and shoot farther … and we don’t even have to hang them on trees and bushes to dry afterward.
I wouldn’t use a Leonard or a Payne rod to fish anymore myself. If I had one, it would be in a display case or shadow box to admire. But, if you wanted to fish a split cane rod today (even in the salt), talk to a guy named Bill Oyster.
Bill is an incredible craftsman building rods up in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Bill and his customers have built and used his bamboo rods to catch everything from bream to tarpon. If you want one of Bill’s rods, it may take up to two years to get it. He also will teach and help you to build your own, but that too may take close to two years just to get into one of his many rod-building classes — and I think he does about 24 weeklong classes a year!
Whatever your preference, traditional or modern, grab a rod and …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
