OK, so you may not think that some of these are big bass. Mind you, all of these have been caught or missed during competition. To get on fish like this has been an absolute blast. And none of them were caught on live shiners, which account for probably 90 percent of the really big bass caught in Florida.
This all started about seven weeks ago while I was practicing on Lake Harris getting ready for the MLF Toyota Series finale. While scouring the water in search of quantity and quality bass, I stumbled on an area that produced a 4.8-pound bass. Not a giant by any stretch, just a good quality bass.
About four casts later, I missed one roughly 7 or 8 pounds. I wasn’t upset that I missed it because I was practicing for the big tournament a few weeks down the road.
The weekend before that MLF event, I was fishing with my wife on Lake Harris in our club tournament. In that event, I managed to get two good bass. One weighed 7.03 pounds and the other that came in at 5.85 pounds. The 7-pounder got me big bass for the day. The other was just a nice addition to the bag that day.
While in practice after our club tournament and before the MLF tournament got underway, I shook off several decent fish that were over 4 pounds. When things start going like that on a body of water, especially before a tournament, you can’t help but get excited.
During the MLF tournament, I lost the biggest bass I have ever hooked up with. You might have read about it a couple weeks ago. My best guess after seeing it twice was that it went somewhere between 12 and 16 pounds. Never have I seen such a giant in real life. Unfortunately, I was not able to land that one. Heartbreaker.
That was the first day of the tournament. On day two, I was able to go out and catch one that was right around the 6-pound mark.
All these fish were on Lake Harris, which is becoming one of my favorite places to fish. There’s been only one other time that I can remember when we caught big bass like they were all freshly stocked in the lake (last year on Lake Parker). It’s truly an amazing time when you can get on them like that.
This past weekend, our club tournament was on a chain of lakes I had been to before. After a lousy start on lakes that I had fished before, I decided to try a lake on the chain that I’d never been to. Before the day was out, I once again won big bass with one weighing 6.34 pounds.
Hooking into so many bass that were in the 6-pound class or bigger over such a short time period has been truly remarkable. I have to say that I feel blessed to be so fortunate. Now, I would trade them all for that monster I lost — but hey, that’s how fishing goes.
I’m surprised that so few of them were caught using the same lure or technique. The two big ones I lost were on Gambler Big EZ swimbaits. The seven and near six in the club tournament were both caught while flipping a black and blue Gambler Fat Ace. The big one on day two of the MLF was caught on a dropshot rig in deeper water. And the most recent fish over six was caught on a vibrating jig called a Jack Hammer.
The predominant water depth was shallow water. If I’m throwing a swimbait or vibrating jig, I’m usually in some sort of heavy cover in shallow water. The dropshot and the flipping bites all came in water more than 7 feet deep.
A willingness to move around also played a very important factor in some of the catches. Certain areas will often get fished pretty hard, and you need to find fish that aren’t so picked over in order to get those big bites. If you don’t find them shallow early, move deeper as the day goes on.
It all goes to show you that switching up your fishing styles can prove to be very successful, and keep you catching big bass when others may be struggling. Stay versatile and stay moving this time of year. Finding the areas where they move back and forth can pay off big time.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
