There are quite a few ways that you can improve your pistol marksmanship. And with the skyrocketing prices of ammunition, you’ll probably appreciate that some of them are even free. However, you do have to be willing to dedicate the time. Marksmanship improvement isn’t for the lazy.
First, how’s your stance? I personally prefer a modified Isoceles stance, but either an Isoceles or Weaver stance will work as a base. The Isoceles puts your body square to the target, and the Weaver places your strong foot forward. Choose whichever is more comfortable for you.
I modify my Isoceles stance by not locking out my arms and keeping them slightly bent, and also bending slightly at the waist towards the target. It works for me — it may not for you.
The second thing to look at is your grip. Most people don’t have a proper grip, and it’s very difficult to describe, rather than show, a proper grip. But I’ll try my best. If you really want to see what a proper grip is, you can just visit me at Higher Power Outfitters and I’ll be more than happy to show you.
In order to control a handgun properly, you’re going to want your hands to have as much contact with the grip of the firearm as possible. Place the firearm firmly into your strong hand (the hand you write with). Your hand should be up as high on the firearm as possible without the web of your hand getting bit by the hammer or the slide.
Now the fingers: Your trigger finger should be on the side of the slide, not the trigger guard. Your middle finger should be tight against bottom of the trigger guard. Your thumb should be high and it should look like you’re giving someone a thumbs up with a firearm in your hand.
Stop and take a look at that from the opposite side. Follow the line your thumb makes all the way down to where your pinky finger and wrist meet. Your weak hand should fit right up against that line. It’s almost as if the gun were designed to permit this alignment. Imagine that.
Wrap the fingers of your weak hand firmly around your strong hand. You want to place your weak hand index finger against the trigger guard, right in front of your weak middle finger. Your weak thumb will be in front of your strong thumb. Now lay your thumbs down, pointing down the side of the firearm.
This will create the perfect “seal” in the line of your thumb I pointed out above. If you’ve done this properly, you shouldn’t be able to see any of the firearm’s grip. You want to squeeze your hands gently. Trying too hard will make your hands shake. You’ll also want to gently push forward with your strong hand and gently pull back with your weak hand. This will lock every thing in place.
A solid and proper grip is absolutely necessary for marksmanship. It’s also necessary for a semi-auto handgun to operate properly. If your grip isn’t right, you will see stovepipe jams and failures to feed. This is because you are “limp wristing” the firearm. The inertia that is necessary for the slide to cycle is being sent up your wrists and forearms instead.
Next comes proper sight alignment. Most people fight their sights because they’re not aware of what proper sight alignment is. There are three points at three different distances: The rear sight, the front sight and the target. Your eyes can’t focus on three different distances at once. You have to choose one, and it should be the front sight.
What you should see: Your front sight should sit in the groove of the rear sight in the center and also be level across the top of the rear sight. If you have dots on your sights, those dots should align in an even row. Your rear sight should be slightly blurry, your front sight should be crystal clear, and your target should be blurry because you are focused on your front sight.
Next, trigger finger placement. The trigger should be centered on the pad of your trigger finger. If you use too little finger, your shots will go left if your right-handed. If you’re using too much finger and the trigger is sitting in the groove of your first knuckle, you will pull your shots to the right if you’re right-handed. You want to be in the middle of the end section of your trigger finger, between the tip and the first knuckle.
Now comes trigger pull. This is where most new shooters (and a lot who have experience) go wrong. You want a nice, smooth, trigger pull, not a yank or a jerk. The firearm going off should surprise you. If you are making it go off, you’re not using a smooth trigger pull.
Just about everything you do has some sort of follow-through. Golfers, archers and fishermen will tell you how right that is, and that not having a proper follow-through will hurt just as much as anything else. And with shooting, you should have follow-through. It’s called “riding the reset.”
With a semi-automatic firearm, the slide or bolt will travel to the rear and eject the fired round. It will then travel forward under spring tension and load the next round in the magazine into the chamber. Another thing that happens during that travel is that it re-cocks the firearm, or you wouldn’t be able to fire that next round.
The next time you shoot at the range, try this: Fire a round, but keep the trigger pressed to the rear. After the weapons cycles and settles back down in your hand, slowly release the trigger. You will feel a click as you slowly let the trigger travel forwards. That is the trigger mechanism resetting for the next shot. You just rode the reset.
You should be doing this with every shot. Slowly pull the trigger, the firearm will go bang, then you will slowly release the trigger until you feel or hear that click. That is your follow-through.
This should become your mantra that you say to yourself with every shot: “Front sight, slow trigger pull, ride the reset.” It will keep your mind occupied and naturally slow you down, and help block out distractions (such as others shooting around you).
This is something that you can practice at home. You’re going to have to abide by the four rules of firearm safety and ignore them at the same time. You want to ensure that your firearm is unloaded and that your magazine is unloaded. Check five times. Put all ammo in another room. Lock it up, maybe. I don’t care what you do, but separate it from the firearm.
Then you are going to find something to dry-fire your firearm at. Again, violating the safety rules. Never point your firearm at something you’re not willing to destroy. I use the knob on my stereo because I hate my stereo. I’m willing to destroy it.
You’re going to cock your weapon and dry-fire it at your target. You are going to say the mantra in your head. You’re going to hold that trigger to the rear after every shot, but you’re going to have to manually move the slide slightly to the rear to recock the firing pin (unless you forgot that fifth check to make sure the gun is really, really empty). Then slowly release the trigger until you hear the click.
Watch your sights as you pull the trigger. The goal is to have no movement of your sights when your trigger breaks — none at all. For this kind of practice, I like to put a dime on the slide of my firearm. That dime will fall off if I’m not doing everything right.
This dry-firing routine will help you more than you realize, and it’s something you should be doing every chance you get. I also recommend getting dry-firing rounds. They are inert plastic rounds that fit into your barrel and have a silicon primer to cushion your firing pin. They are cheap but effective, and help ensure you don’t have an accidental discharge.
Also, keep in mind that you should never dry-fire a rimfire firearm. You can damage the firing pin and the chamber face. But rest easy — they make dry-firing rounds for rimfire firearms too.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
