Publisher’s note: In Abby’s last column, I added a statement regarding bluebirds in this area. Specifically: Bluebirds do show up here in Southwest Florida every now and then, but they’re not at all common. Abby disagrees, so naturally I challenged her to show me these alleged bluebirds. She wrote this instead. — Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine publisher
Where can one find eastern bluebirds here in Florida? My first sighting, many years back when I first moved to Florida, was at the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. This reserve comprises more than 24,000 acres of land. Please don’t go hiking on this site without a person who knows the lay of the land. There are 100 miles of trails and it’s easy to get lost.
VABA’s last trip to Carlton was several years back. We always did a drive-through to cover the most territory. We would stop at different places and walk around, then jump back in the car and move on.
Birders are always checking wires and poles. Often, that is where we would find our bluebirds (and many other species as well). Of course, some days we were lucky and had quite a few bluebird sightings, and others we weren’t so lucky.
People living in the Carlton area put up bluebird boxes at their homes and have these beautiful little birds nesting in their backyards. Venice Audubon has field trips planned for the Carlton on March 28 and April 25. To learn more, go to https://bit.ly/venAUDU. Remember, most bird groups do not bird in the heat of the Florida summer.
Florida’s bluebirds are found mostly inland, and I never have seen one any closer to the Gulf then the Carlton. Another good place to see them is in Bradenton. The Audubon Society has a lovely site there, the Felts Audubon Preserve. It’s only 27 acres, but it’s big for its size.
There is a little bluebird trail set up at Felts, and invariably one of the boxes would be rented by a pair. In addition, this site has a wonderful bird blind. A bird blind is a small shack with a window or openings to observe birds and not to disturb them. This is an excellent place to do some very quiet bird watching. With patience, you may see painted buntings and indigo buntings appear at the feeders. Visit ManateeAudubon.org to see upcoming trips to this site.
The Sarasota County landfill at Nokomis is another good place to see eastern bluebirds. Yes, we look for birds at the dump. VABA always had yearly birding trips through the landfill until Hurricane Ian showed up. Bluebirds, kestrels, meadowlarks and bald eagles were the top species we hoped and expected to see. Of course, all the other common birds are there also. Days open to birding there are always changing, so one must call and check the status (941-486-0085).
The Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area is another site where one may spot eastern bluebirds. However, it’s less likely than other places I mentioned. The farther south you go, the lower your odds of seeing them. Babcock is huge, more than 64,000 acres. You can find many species of birds and also numerous other animals. My favorite bird sighting there was a small flock of least bitterns.
These are a few of the best places I know to see the bluebird of happiness here in Southwest Florida. But they’re birds, and birds are known to pop up in all sorts of unexpected places. Perhaps you have other sites nearby. If so, let us know.Just remember birding is usually best from fall to spring in our area, so plan to get out there sooner rather than later.
Happy bluebirding to you.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.