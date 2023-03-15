Bluebird

Eastern bluebirds may not be the most abundant bird in Southwest Florida, but there are some places you can hope to spot them.

Publisher’s note: In Abby’s last column, I added a statement regarding bluebirds in this area. Specifically: Bluebirds do show up here in Southwest Florida every now and then, but they’re not at all common. Abby disagrees, so naturally I challenged her to show me these alleged bluebirds. She wrote this instead. — Capt. Josh Olive, WaterLine publisher

Where can one find eastern bluebirds here in Florida? My first sighting, many years back when I first moved to Florida, was at the T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. This reserve comprises more than 24,000 acres of land. Please don’t go hiking on this site without a person who knows the lay of the land. There are 100 miles of trails and it’s easy to get lost.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.

