Quite a few years back we birded at a county preserve out past Punta Gorda off U.S. 17. I thought it was called Prairie Preserve. Don and I went out on a rather gray day to investigate the preserve and surrounding area. Right away, the directions I had were not quite right and we were driving back and forth searching for unmarked streets. (In our case, this is not unusual.)
The good news is that we were sighting some nice birds along the way. When we stopped for a bit so Don could recalculate our course, I watched a killdeer foraging through a field. This reminded me of a time back many years as I was birking (birding and biking) with an old friend back in Maryland at Patuxent River Park.
We noticed a killdeer ahead of us doing her broken-wing performance. Usually this means the bird is trying to lead you away from her nest, so we stopped to see what was going on. This bird made a nest in gravel right in the middle of the trail and laid a few eggs. Oh, good grief — such a bad choice! Although, it’s not unusual for killdeer to nest in gravel. We carefully walked around the area and continued on with our birking.
But today, here in Florida, the killdeer was just feeding in the field. There was no performance and so it got no Oscar. It was probably munching on grubs in the newly shorn grass. Killdeer will also eat worms, spiders, beetles and such.
The killdeer is a striking little bird in the plover family. It is quite distinguishable with a double black band around the neck. The back and cap are a chestnut brown, and it has a bright white eye stripe and underside. It’s an easy bird to spot and identify.
Soon we were off again on the search, and we were happy to spot several belted kingfishers on the wires along the side of the road. This is another bird easy to identify. They always look like they’re having a bad hair day.
Unlike the killdeer, which is here all year, the kingfisher leaves us in the spring and does not return until winter. You can spot them around creeks and lakes, and even along the side of the road when the ditches have water in them. There are times we have spotted dozens on the wires on trips along U.S. 41.
We decided we had gone too far up a back road. Instead of making a u-turn on a narrow road, we drove into a very vintage community. Little old houses dotted the roadside. We had to slow down to get a good look at the sandhill cranes feeding in one the yards. I noticed a red-tailed hawk on a wire, waiting for a rodent to scurry by.
As we backtracked, we realized the sky was getting quite dark. However, we were already on the scene and opted to continue the mission. Driving up the dirt road, we saw no birds and had to drive very slowly as the road was so rutted.
When we came to the end of this road, I noticed a lot of movement in the trees. The binoculars proved my suspicions. Dozens and dozens of yellow-rumped warblers were flitting through the trees and bushes. We were at a dead end and turned around to leave. I noticed we were joined by a large group of black vultures. I honestly thought they were staring at us as were bumped along the gravel road.
Our final attempt landed us on the road to Prairie Preserve. It was getting late and had now grown menacingly gray out — but we were here and we were not leaving. A few little droplets of rain spattered on the windshield, but no matter. We continued down a very rough gravel road. It was quite slow driving — but we were finally in the right place, and I was getting excited.
Well, the excitement was short lived as we came upon a gate with a huge padlock. Apparently we were given misinformation when we were told this preserve is open to the public. We sat and stared at the gate for a bit, then turned around and headed for home. We will find out the situation with Prairie Preserve, and eventually we’ll get to explore it.
When you go out exploring, you win some and lose some. However, driving in Florida is always interesting. After living here for many years, I never tire of seeing even the common roadside birds.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.