Deb Johnson, Don Rippeon and I planned and led VABA’s three-day East Coast trip this year. Eight Dora Explorers took off in two vehicles. Each year we alternate between Palm Beach County and Merritt Island; 2019 was Palm Beach.
Our first stop after the almost four-hour drive was the famous New York-style deli called Flakowitz of Boynton. We were in New York heaven for a while. After fueling up with great food, we were ready to attack one of my favorite sites to visit.
Spring is nesting season, and quite a few wood storks, great blue herons and anhingas choose to nest at Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Delray Beach. The sun was in and out of the clouds, saving us from the full heat of the day. It is quite time-consuming to hike a 3/4-mile trail when you have to stop every two feet to watch wood stork babies crying for food. This is in between getting up close and personal with tri-colored herons and purple gallinules.
Slowly we wound our way through this beautiful site on the boardwalk built over the wetlands. I watched a non-native red-eared slider turtle slowly make its way through the reeds under the clear water. Tri-colored herons were landing on the railing, totally oblivious of the people walking by taking their photos. There were rookeries on both sides of the boardwalk. Dozens of large wading bird pairs were vying for space on the branches, hoping to nest and raise their young.
Each day, the Southern Region Water Reclamation Facility pumps approximately two million gallons of highly treated wastewater into the Wakodahatchee Wetlands. The wetland acts as a percolation pond, returning billions of gallons of fresh water back into the aquifer. This site is free to the public and open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. I highly recommend this beautiful preserve to anyone visiting this area. Of course, if you are interested in observing the nesting rituals, early spring is a good time to plan your visit.
We were thrilled to see quite a few gray-headed swamp hens. We also had great views of blue-wing teal, black-necked stilts, green herons, white and glossy ibis, roseate spoonbills, black-bellied whistling ducks, double-crested cormorants, and great and snowy egrets. We hardly knew where to look first.
It was clouding over and we hastened our pace. We had been at Wakodahatchee for hours and we did not even care how long we stayed … except it was getting cloudy. How many times have I said to take rain gear in your backpack? Whoops — mine was in the car when a torrential downpour drenched us.
We found shelter under one of the overhangs and decided to wait it out for a while. However, the while was turning into quite a long time. Since it was getting late, we decided getting wet would be part of the experience of this day. Off we went with brisk steps, not really dodging the downpour.
Our somewhat saturated group went to check into our hotel. We dried off, took a three-minute rest and we went out to dinner. The fabulous first day ended with 41 species at Wakodahatchee. The highlight, of course, was seeing the many wonderful babies.
The next morning we were ready for another of my personal favorite birding and nature sites, Green Cay Nature Center. Palm Beach County purchased this former farmland from the Windberg family in 1999. The site was developed into 100 acres of wetlands. Water is pumped in and flows through the wetland, where the plants and soil naturally filter it.
As we entered the boardwalk where several feeders are located, we barely could move on as an ovenbird and quite a few painted buntings were sighted. The boardwalk winds through what I refer to as nature’s ultimate eye candy. The surroundings are all natural and quite beautiful. It is no wonder that birds like to live and visit here.
To our trip list we added some excellent but fast looks at a sora, plus limpkins, least bitterns, white-winged doves, mottled ducks, American coots, black-crowned and yellow-crowned night herons, Cooper’s hawks and red-shouldered hawks. We also had a belted kingfisher and a few purple martins. We sighted a total of 42 species at Green Cay. Thankfully, we left nice and dry to find a lunch venue on the way to Okeehellee Nature Center.
Okeehellee has 25 miles of nature trails through 90 acres of park land. Our group went off to hike the trail while I stayed at the feeder area to get some of the best photos of painted buntings I’ve ever taken. I sighted 10 buntings there at one time. A raccoon decided to poke its head out for a bit, and in the distance we watched an osprey flying from treetop to treetop. It was getting late and time to end this day and head back to the hotel.
Our last day was spent at Loxahatchee. Don and I had not been there for quite a few years, and we were glad to see it remains the same. We first did the “jungle loop” by the nature center. It was a bit quiet in the jungle this morning. We did get lucky when eagle-eye Deb picked out a lump butted up against the trunk of a tree in the dark shadows. We all put our binoculars on a barred owl peering down at us from a distant perch.
We also picked up, as heard birds, several northern parula. They were singing in the jungle and also in the parking lot.
On we went to Loxahatchee — technically, the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge. It consists of over 145,000 acres. We did only one loop around one of the cells. It was good to see the limpkins still in abundance. We also sighted quite a few great egrets and a beautiful swallowtailed kite overhead.
One interesting sighting was the population explosion of lubber grasshoppers. There were thousands trying to hop around along the dike trail. They have a reddish stripe with red hind wings with a black border. They do not fly. Supposedly, they emit a foul smell when disturbed, but I didn’t notice any stink. It just was quite interesting to see so many lubbers at one place.
Our group was delighted to watch a doe and her two fawns leaping and playing in the huge expanse of wetlands meadow. They finally exited the wetlands on to the trail and sauntered off into the woodlands.
It was time to leave and head for home. Several of our group were dragging along and a bit weary. We traditionally stop at the Log Cabin for a late lunch. I was glad we did — these types of old-Florida barbecue places are becoming few and far between.
I would like to reiterate that visiting these outstanding sites is much more productive when the heat is not overbearing. We had a wonderful trip with great friends enjoying the treasures of our beautiful state. If you go, please take your trash out with you and help maintain the outstanding beauty we are blessed to have and experience.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.