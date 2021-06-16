After years of red tide and then Covid-19, it appeared to be time for me to roll over and quit. Fortunately (or not; we’ll see) I was too stubborn to stop. Business started to pick up for me in February, and is still keeping me as busy as an old guy wants to be. I’m not doing anything like the good old days, but a few half-days every week keeps my bills paid and it is fun again.
Suddenly everyone wants to be in Florida and go fishing. This is helping me pay down my loan for the new 300-horse Mercury that is doing a great job of pushing us around. The forced time off the water helped me realize this opportunity is nothing to take for granted.
It’s true that we have plenty of water quality and fishery management challenges to deal with — but we also have wonderful opportunities to share some good-to-awesome fishing. Between our remarkable growth and water quality issues, the catching is rarely up to my expectations or memories, but it’s not bad overall.
And our tarpon fishery is crowded but still world-famous because there are thousands of silver kings hanging around Boca Grande Pass and our Gulf beaches. In my four recent tarpon trips, we have boated four fish. We got one every trip, and I’m OK with that. We have been seeing a lot more, but extremely clear waters, wind and lots of company don’t make it easy to hook up. Watching folks fight these fish still makes my day.
It’s easy to forget just how awesome, powerful and acrobatic tarpon are. We think we remember how something is until we encounter it again. A 6-foot tarpon rocketing skyward at dawn over calm turquoise waters makes a clear imprint even in an older man’s mind! It’s unforgettable, and we do always remember the event — but remembering it and re-living it just ain’t the same.
I’ve fished Boca Grande Pass a couple times this summer (Editor’s note: It’s still spring until June 20, Van.). I was blessed to be asked to take four wonderful island ladies to fish the Ladies Day tournament. We had a great time and were lucky enough to take second place, catching two tarpon ahead of any other boats. The Sabalo’s awesome crew won with four fish. Everyone had fun and it was an exciting adventure.
Our success got me another opportunity to captain for the Red Gill Invitational Tarpon Tournament. Fishing the old traditional boats is incredibly special and something I cherish. We got tight and fought a giant that abused our angler for more than 20 minutes on 100-pound test before it finally broke our leader.
After a while we were blessed with another bite and released a big fish after a powerful battle. My Boca Grande Hudson’s Grocery crew were awesome, and I look forward to seeing them next time I’m shopping there. They offer some fabulous options if you can stop by and check them out.
If you can tear yourself away from tarpon fishing, there are other choices on local waters. With trout finally open, you can now bring home fresh fish for dinner. Just don’t invite too many people, since we can only keep three fish each with a six-fish boat limit. The size limit is now 15 to 19 inches, although you can keep one fish per boat over 19 inches.
Snook and redfish remain catch and release in our area another year at least. Personally, my preference would be one or the other open with a tight slot and one- or two-fish boat limits, but it’s not a choice I get to make.
Anyway, I am so glad I survived the challenges of the past couple years. I understand how blessed I am to be able to keep fishing and enjoying our waters. This has become home, and I cherish my time here (at least mostly). Thank you all for decades of support and encouragement. Don’t miss your opportunity to share time on our waters while we can. Let’s go fishin’ soon, because you can’t catch fish from the couch.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
