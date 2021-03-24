By Capt. Mike Myers
The knots you use to tie line to line or line to hook or lure are by far the most important parts of your fishing rig. You can go out and buy the most expensive rod and reel combo on the market, spool it with the best line in the store and attach the newest next-best-thing lure to it — but if the knots you tied to complete this awesome rig are sub-par, then you should have just gone to Walmart and bought yourself a pre-rigged Snoopy pole. Without the proper knots, that’s just about how good your expensive rig will be.
Now, I’m knot going to get into any fancy knots like the FG knot, the San Diego jam or the Bimini twist (which I’m still trying to learn). Instead, I’ll walk you through the knots I find work best for our area and our types of fishing.
Unfortunately, I will knot be able to show you how to tie each knot in this column, but every knot I mention can be found online at ProKnot.com or AnimatedKnots.com, both of which also offer apps for your smartphones. If you’re knot smartphone or computer savvy, then head on down to your favorite tackle shop for a quick lesson.
So what knots work best in our area and don’t take a Ph.D. to tie? Let’s start from the reel spool and work our way forward to the hook.
Line to spool: I find the best knot for this is a simple uni knot. You want a knot that isn’t too bulky, yet strong enough to get your rod and reel back in the boat if you happen to drop it overboard (been there, done that).
Braid to backing: I never tie braided line straight to my spool. Braid has a tendency to spin around on the spool, which means you can’t reel in your fish. You should always have at least 10 feet of mono backing tied directly to the spool. Use a double uni knot to tie your braid to your backing. The double uni has a very low profile, and the tag ends can be snipped at the knot so they’re out of the way.
Line to line or line to leader: The Albright special and the double uni knots are probably the best line-to-line knots around, and both are simple to learn. Again, I prefer the double uni for this purpose due to its small profile and the fact you can cut the tag ends off right at the knot. I feel it goes through the eyes of the rod more smoothly than the Albright, which makes casting easier, which makes your accuracy better.
Leader to hook: When we were first getting started fishing, most of us were taught the clinch knot. This is a good knot for catching bluegill and shellcracker, but knot so good for anything much larger. The Trilene knot is the next step up, but probably the best knot, and the most-used by saltwater guides, is the good old uni knot. It is tried and true, and easy to learn.
Leader to lure: A loop knot is a must when throwing artificial lures. A loop knot allows a lure freedom of movement, so it can mimic the bait it was designed after. Tying a knot straight to your lure takes away from its fish-catching abilities. The non-slip mono loop (Lefty Kreh loop) and the Rapala loop knots are must-knows for any angler wanting to learn the art of fishing artificials. Or, tie a uni knot and snug it down hard before you pull the loop closed.
If you’re noticing a pattern, good eye: I’m a big fan of the uni knot. But there are a dozen different knots out there for each and every style of fishing known to man. Learn the ones that are appropriate for your style of fishing. Stick with the ones that work best for you, but don’t be shy to try new ones on occasion. Find the ones that work best for you and make that expensive rod and reel you bought worth the investment.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
