Just when I thought I was clear of all the RV issues that plagued us, another issue reared its ugly head. Now I’m right back to what I always have to do in this situation: Contact the manufacturer and get them to approve the repair, which is something the dealership should be doing.
I really thought that we had fixed our last issue on the RV when we had the door skin replaced on the entry. It looked great when we got it home, and for a month or two I thought we were in a really good place.
But while I was getting the RV ready for a vacation trip, I opened the door to find the vinyl all bubbled up and pulling away from the metal strips that hold it in place. I called the dealership and spoke to our service rep and he said that we could bring it back in and get it repaired right.
This all started last July. I reported the door skin peeling up from the edges. Our warranty was up in August, and they couldn’t get me in before our warranty expired but assured me it was noted. By the time they called with an appointment date, it was well into September.
They fixed it, but by December, the door skin was peeling off again. I emailed the service rep and he assured me they would correct their error. That was two service reps ago.
The next service rep found the work order and said he would call with a date so I could come in and get this resolved once and for all, hopefully. After not hearing from him for two months, I called looking for him — only to find out that he no longer worked there.
I was switched to another service rep and he had to do some digging to find the original work order. Once he located it, he set up a date for us to bring the RV in. Before that happened, they called and rescheduled me until June, which was earlier this month.
I finally get the RV dropped off on a Monday morning and expected it to be fixed by the end of the week. After not hearing from them, I emailed our service rep only to have him tell me that they didn’t think that this could be warrantied because we were past our expiration date on the warranty. His suggestion: “You may want to reach out to the manufacturer and try to see if they can approve this.” Excuse me? Allow me to do your job for you while you get paid, and hold our RV so we can’t use it.
Naturally, I fired off an email to the manufacturer to get this taken care of. I did keep the name of the lady in charge and sent her a full detailed description of what happened. I couldn’t believe I had to do this, again. I simply wanted it fixed so it looks nice. After all, you pay that kind of money for an RV, you expect it to look sharp for more than a couple of years.
Then a funny thing happened. As I was writing this column, I got an email from my service rep. Come to find out that he’s not actually a rep — he’s the service manager. He informed me that they were covering the repair, but they were having issues getting the adhesive and vinyl to work together. Evidently the adhesive was not sealing as it should. He said they were going to order a new roll of vinyl and some heavier adhesive to get the job done. I replied thanking him for handling this issue for us.
It made me wonder what’s going on, though. Prices are going up on everything, including RVs. Whether you have a diesel or gas powered RV, nothing is cheap right now when it comes to using it. Customer service should be at an all-time high. It’s not.
However, my wife and I invested some good money in our RV, and we intend to use it no matter what. Right now, we would just like it to be fixed and looking like it should. It may sound like a nit-picky type of thing to some, but we want to make sure we do what we can to retain its value.
Fortunately, it sounds like things are being taken care of. I’ve said this once before, but I sure hope this is the last time I have to deal with any issues. But as a realist, I’m pretty sure other things will come up.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
