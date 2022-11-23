Kayak bass

Kimball with a respectable largemouth caught while paddling Webb Lake.

 Photo by Les Beery

Red tide and kayaks just don’t mix well. Shallow waters concentrate the toxins, and then the victims get hung up in the mangroves to “air out.” Since it looks like this condition may linger a while, we are recommending some favorite freshwater spots to chase bass, panfish, specks, catfish, pickerel or whatever will pull a kayak around. Here are a few places that we enjoy in this area.

Shell Creek is not as pristine as some other creeks in the area. But access is good, and the fish often cooperate. We usually launch at Hathaway Park. The boat ramp is better, if it’s not too busy. The kayak launch, at the east entrance, is challenging after the “improvements” to the old launch, which was washed out after Hurricane Irma. Now it's a rough concrete trough with inconveniently placed parking. The west entry road will take you to the boat ramp.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments