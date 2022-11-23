Red tide and kayaks just don’t mix well. Shallow waters concentrate the toxins, and then the victims get hung up in the mangroves to “air out.” Since it looks like this condition may linger a while, we are recommending some favorite freshwater spots to chase bass, panfish, specks, catfish, pickerel or whatever will pull a kayak around. Here are a few places that we enjoy in this area.
Shell Creek is not as pristine as some other creeks in the area. But access is good, and the fish often cooperate. We usually launch at Hathaway Park. The boat ramp is better, if it’s not too busy. The kayak launch, at the east entrance, is challenging after the “improvements” to the old launch, which was washed out after Hurricane Irma. Now it's a rough concrete trough with inconveniently placed parking. The west entry road will take you to the boat ramp.
We usually head upstream and paddle under the Washington Loop Bridge. The lily pads, shoreline vegetation and overhanging Brazilian pepper trees provide plenty of structure to hold bass. Occasional creekside homes with docks further add to the structure so essential to gamefish. The bends in the channel create pools that also concentrate baitfish and predators.
The deeper areas are favored by both channel catfish and invasive armored catfish (plecostomus). Live minnows will usually catch a channel cat. Minnows are also popular as the weather cools for speckled perch (black crappie). Of course, a minnow on a small hook will also interest bluegills and bass. But when we target bass here, a plastic worm is hard to beat.
Another favorite area is Webb Lake near Punta Gorda. We usually target bass here, but others enjoy it as a good panfish and catfish spot. Either way, a kayak is the best way to fish the shoreline of this lake after the heavy rains we just endured.
There are three kayak launches along the road that parallels the lake from the entry area. Try the middle launch on windy days and enjoy the lee shore created by the curvy course of the channel. There is a small fee to use this area, which can be paid at the entry kiosk.
On windy days, our first choice would be the canals north of U.S. 41 in North Port. The major canal, known as the Cocoplum Waterway (or Seven Mile Canal), orients east and west along the north side of U.S. 41, which leaves it protected from northerly winter winds. The clear water here is usually tannic but remains a drinking water source for North Port.
The launch at Dallas White Park off North Port Blvd. has challenging floating kayak launches. We find the nearby boat ramp is much more user-friendly and not usually busy. This area can produce a mixed catch: We have caught snook in the fresh water above the weir and bass in the salt water below it.
We recently checked out Deer Prairie Creek, but it was still closed to the public while a walking bridge and a new kayak launch are being constructed over the weir. When it opens again, it will be interesting to see how much damage the hurricane did to the big oaks which formed a beautiful canopy over the lower part of the creek, and how many other fallen trees may be blocking access to the rest of the creek.
This time of year, it’s hard to beat a plastic worm fished deep and slow. Lately we have found a tiny 1/32-ounce bullet weight ahead of the hook to be our favorite. This tiny weight lets the worm sink headfirst slowly, leaving the tail sticking up on the bottom.
A Texas rigging works well, but we modify it and use the tag end of the loop knot to hold the weight near the eye of the hook. To do this, first tie the overhand loop in the line. Then take the tag end down through the weight, through the hook eye, and back up through the weight to finish the knot. Leave the tag end about a quarter-inch long to secure the weight near the eye of the hook.
If your loop gets too large, just extend the head end of the worm onto the loop to the weight. This gives the head of the worm an enticing action on a slow retrieve.
We’re anxious to get back onto the flats to chase redfish and snook in clean water, just as soon as our northerly winds blow the red tide away from the Southwest Florida coast. Until then, freshwater kayak fishing is on our list of fun things to do when we need a break from cleaning up debris.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
