Snook and redfish have been closed for about four years now and look to be closed for at least a few more months. Trout are open for harvest but severely restricted. If you’re wishing for a fresh fish dinner, try targeting the more abundant and very tasty Spanish mackerel. Just remember KISS (keep it simple, silly). I’ll share my easy but effective go-to techniques.
The easiest way going is to rig up with a spoon and planer. Single-hook spoons are ideal. I only use Drone spoons because we never have hook failures. If you use those with screwed-on hooks, the dissimilar metals corrode in salt water and your hooks will have a tendency to disappear while trolling.
It’s important to match the hatch with the size of your spoon, but you must also match the sizes of your spoon with your planer. A spoon that’s too big trips the planer. I use No. 1 black planers (silver ones sometimes get bit). Add a large black swivel to the front ring and a smaller ball bearing swivel to the back. Then add about 12 feet of 40- or 50-pound test fluorocarbon leader and tie your spoon on.
You will want a fast action 30-pound conventional rod because the planer digs down and puts strain on your gear. To set your planer, just lift up your rod tip and then lower it rapidly to allow the front to dip. When it’s working right, you’ll know because the tension will bend your rod.
Now, where to fish? Mackerel might be found anywhere in the Harbor right now, but the nearshore Gulf is usually more consistent. You want to fish cleaner waters as mackerel don’t like sand or silt clogging their gills. Look for birds actively diving, then circle around the striking fish to avoid scaring them. Scared fish don’t eat — they run instead.
You can fish several rods, but it’s best to start out with only two until you learn how to prevent tangles. You want to have two strong rod holders at a 45-degree angles outboard. You will not want to hold these rods very long while trolling — planers pull hard. Space lines at least 20 feet apart to prevent tangles.
When a fish hits, the planer will trip. Watch your rod tips and you can actually see that happen. Frequently we get bites close behind our boat.
I like to troll at about six mph. Lures besides spoons will work, but they may require different speeds to work properly. This is why I suggest using just one kind of lure at a time. Of course, if you prefer trial and error, feel free.
My other style is anchoring and chumming. This method requires a large messy chum bag, frozen chum blocks and patience.
Select an area where you are already catching or seeing fish. Anchor upwind and upcurrent. You can use 15- to 20-pound spinning gear here (basically, snook tackle). I add about 4 feet of 30- or 40-pound fluorocarbon leader using a double uni knot.
Tie on an eighth-ounce jighead. I prefer the models with longer hook shanks, which help reduce biteoffs from sharp mackerel teeth.
Be patient and allow the chum to attract the fish. It usually requires about 15 minutes. Carry several bags if you plan to fish a while. If it’s not flowing freely, it isn’t working properly. Shake the bag some at first to get chum flowing.
Once you have some mackerel around, hook a whitebait minnow onto the jighead and get it out there. If you have no whitebait, you can try shrimp. Cast into the slick, not beside the boat! This is active fishing with turbocharged fish. It’s a lot of fun, but also a lot of work.
As I mentioned, Spanish mackerel are great table fish. The big secret about eating mackerel is you must properly ice them. Start with a cooler about half full of ice, then add clean salt water as you begin to add fish.
This brine will maintain the quality and firmness of your catch. Just try to hold your hand in this brine for a minute. You won’t last; it’s seriously cold. Keep them iced until they’re filleted, then keep the fillets cold until you’re ready to cook them. Be sure to cut the bloodline out of each fillet; that’s where most of the little bones are anyway. Eat your fish fresh and enjoy.
My go-to recipe is to broil the fillets skin side down on a foiled pan. Season to your taste. I like Everglades and Old Bay seasonings. Place under a red-hot broiler until seared and about half done. Then pull them out, add a liberal coating of Duke’s mayo, and return them to oven.
Total cooking time depends upon the thickness of your fillets. Don’t leave them unattended! Watch close until the mayo begins to boil and turn a beautiful golden brown. Then turn off the heat and leave your fillets in the closed oven for about five minutes.
The skin is edible, or you can use a spatula to slide between the meat and the skin. Any leftovers will make a great fish salad or dip. Just add more mayo and relish or whatever you like. It’s great for sandwiches or on crackers.
I’m giving away the farm here, so enjoy the present. These methods work, and the fish are out there for the taking right now. It won’t last forever, so get out and make it happen — and remember to KISS.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
