In a press release dated March 18, the FWC announced big news: For the first time ever, there are now more than a million recreational boats registered in Florida. That large number means Florida leads the entire country in the number of boats registered.
And Southwest Florida is right in the thick of that bunch of boats since Lee, Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties are three of the top five in the state for boat registrations. This is not a surprise to anyone who’s navigated the Intracoastal Waterway on a nice weekend day.
Yes, a million boats is a lot of boats for sure — but in reality, there are way more than a million boats in Florida. For starters there are approximately another 25,000 commercially registered boats in Florida. This includes commercial fishing boats, rental boats, excursion boats, towboats, charter and guide fishing boats and others.
Commercial vessels are not the only batch of boats that don’t show up in recreational boating statistics in Florida. There are lots of boats in Florida waters that are registered in other states. Many of these are snowbird boats which temporarily visit our waters from other areas. There is a stream of such vessels which pour into the state each fall.
Smaller boats are towed over the road on trailers. Larger vessels travel on their own bottoms via the Atlantic ICW, the Mississippi River or the Tennessee–Tombigbee Waterway. Most of these touristing boats then reverse course in the spring and head back north.
No one knows how many such vessels are in Florida at any given time, but the number is likely in the tens of thousands during the winter months. Some out-of-state vessels which visit Florida’s waters end up staying for a while, sometimes for years.
Interestingly, according to Florida law an out-of-state registered vessel can only be in Florida for 90 days before a Florida registration is required. But I have seen little sign that anyone really enforces this rule. More than a few marinas and anchorages are home to boats which continue to sport out-of-state registrations for a long long time.
Maybe it’s cheaper to register boats in some other states, or maybe there are tax or other advantages for continuing an out-of-state registration. It’s funny how the state picks and chooses which regulations to enforce and which to ignore.
But commercially registered vessels and out-of-state vessels are a mere drop in the proverbial bucket of boats which don’t show up in the Florida’s recreational vessel registration statistics. This is because there are a lot of boats in Florida waters which are not registered at all, anywhere. A few of these are boats which are used only on private ponds and lakes, since vessels used on these waters in Florida do not need to be registered.
But the really really big numbers of unregistered boats are nonmotorized boats under 16 feet in length, and all nonmotorized kayaks and canoes regardless of their length. Yes, a kayak is a boat and there are a lot of them in Florida and if they are strictly human-powered or wind powered then they do not need to be registered.
There has been an explosion in the popularity of paddlecraft in recent years as more and more people have learned to enjoy the versatility of these lightweight, inexpensive little boats. How many of them are there in Florida?
The simple answer is that no one knows. Since there is no requirement for registration there is no way to count them. It’s estimated that there could be as many as 20 million kayakers in the U.S. There are around 12 million recreational boats registered in the U.S., of which one million are Florida boats, so Florida boasts about one in every 12 registered boats in the country.
If that same ratio applied to the 20 million U.S. kayakers, there might be 1.5 million kayakers in Florida. That could easily mean that there are way more unregistered boats in Florida than there are registered boats. That’s a stunning thought.
Here’s where I risk getting 1.5 million people mad at me: I think it’s time that kayaks, canoes and some other small, unmotorized craft be registered in Florida. I am not a fan of ever-increasing government reach. The number of permits, fees, licenses and taxes that I deal with while running a business makes me crazy.
But all the same, I think we should start registering these vessels for a nominal registration fee. There would be several benefits, some of which would directly help the owners of these vessels. One is that they would immediately be identified and quantified as a group.
Naturally, some will bristle at this thought. But consider that once they are officially in the system, as opposed to being a mostly unknown entity, government will be forced to pay more attention to their issues and needs. Politicians pay attention to blocks of voters.
Another issue is that of fairness. Kayakers and other small vessels sometimes park and launch from private property or from informal public locations, but they often do use public launching facilities. Sometimes these facilities were built for trailered powerboats. But there are also public launching and parking spots which have been built just for paddlecraft access. Either way, tax money is involved, some of which comes from boat registration fees.
Yet another benefit to having these small boats registered is safety-related. What happens when a kayak or canoe or a small sailboat is found adrift and untended? Since there is currently no way to identify the owner of such a wayward vessel, what usually happens is that a search is mounted in the vicinity to look for a person who may have tumbled overboard and who may be in distress. Sometimes these searches cover many square miles of water, last for hours, and involve multiple Coast Guard and local law enforcement marine assets.
If the small drifting vessel was registered, the first action by emergency responders would be to try contacting the registered owner in an attempt to discover whether the vessel had simply been carried away by wind or tide, or whether there really was a potential emergency situation.
What do you think?
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
