If you’re a sight-seeing diver, you probably love them. If you’re a recreational fisherman, you might think they’re great — or you might not. If you’re a spearfisherman, you probably can’t stand them. One of the big problems with managing goliath grouper is that every user group sees them differently. All of them want regulators to see them their way — and in Florida, it looks like they’re going to try.
I don’t like this trend at all. Basically, it’s management by Facebook likes. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission should be making their decisions based on science, not opinion. How you or I feel about an issue should be pretty much irrelevant.
But feelings are apparently going to be the new way things get done at the FWC. The recent decision about opening snook and redfish in the Tampa Bay area while keeping them closed here was not made because of a stock assessment. It was not made because they have more fish than we do. It was not made on any metrics measurable in the field. It was made based on public opinion.
That would be fine, if our opinions were based on the facts. But they’re not. Most of our opinions are based on emotion. You probably don’t think that’s true, but it is. We are all teenage girls at heart. We are hard-wired to ignore fact in favor of emotion. Scientists have to work hard to exclude emotional bias from their findings, and they don’t always succeed. But they do a better job of it than the public at large, which is why we should be looking to hard data when making these kids of decisions.
But the FWC apparently has decided that utilizing a scientific basis for making management decisions is hard. Perhaps it’s because people sometimes get mad at them. Witness the limited harvest of black bears in 2015. A small-scale hunt would have defensible years prior on a scientific basis — black bears in Florida have limited habitat available, and therefore the population needs to be kept at a level that habitat can support.
However, this was not done, and the burgeoning number of bears was spilling over into areas of human habitation. With no plan in place to expand black bear habitat or limit their numbers, the FWC waited until public perception of bears becoming a nuisance hit the boiling point, then permitted a hunt (of bears living in wild areas, far away from the “nuisance” hotspots).
And then, when the hunt killed more bears more quickly than expected and there was backlash from people who don’t like hunting, the FWC swung a 180 and declared no more bear hunting. Meanwhile, the base problem — not enough room for all the bears — remains.
Now, what does the scientific data tell us about goliaths? It tells us that genetic diversity is pretty low, which is a strong indication that we fished them to very low population levels. It tells us they’re rare on natural coral reefs but fairly abundant on artificial structure. It tells us they’re highly vulnerable to cold kills and red tide. It tells us that the meat of goliaths over about 3 feet long is sufficiently high in mercury as to require a warning for consumption.
But there’s a lot we don’t know. We don’t know how old they can get. We don’t know whether they, like some other groupers, start out female and sometimes become male at a larger size. We don’t have an accepted stock assessment for them, despite three tries. (See all this stuff for yourself in the FWC’s staff presentation at https://bit.ly/3w8yhR2.)
However, what we do know — 100 percent for sure — is that there are some people who want to kill them and some people who want them to be left alone. And instead of making a science-based argument for opening goliaths or keeping them closed, the FWC has chosen to focus on what the public has to say.
The FWC’s website says their mission is “managing fish and wildlife resources for their long-term well-being and the benefit of people.” What kind of wishy-washy mission statement is that? It says that they’ll allow themselves to be subject to whatever way the wind blows.
Maybe we don’t even need the FWC at all. Maybe we could just take an opinion poll on Facebook and conduct our fisheries and wildlife management that way. It seems to be the direction they’re headed.
For the record, I do have some thoughts on what goliath grouper management ought to look like. But I’m opting to keep them to myself, because what I think and what you think and what your grandma thinks really shouldn’t matter. The science is what should matter — but it looks like it doesn’t to the FWC.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.