I know that there are a lot of freaked-out people out there, but we have been dealing with these kinds of problems forever. Remember swine flu just a few years ago? We lived through that, and we’ll get through this.
Just keep being Florida people. Get your boats out and go fishing, or just take a ride around the Harbor. I’m not saying we shouldn’t obey the executive orders and social distancing guidelines. It looks like they might be working, which is great. But we can do that and still focus on having fun.
If I’m out boating, I’m almost guaranteed to be fishing at the same time. I figure it not only adds to the fun, but you just might catch something you can eat. The fishing has been good, too — at least where I’ve been fishing.
Now I usually don’t keep fish, but now my legal catches are starting to look like a good source of fresh fish and (almost) free groceries, without having to go to the store where everybody looks at me like I might have the virus while I look back at them the same way.
Something I did to stay home as long as possible was organize my freezer. I took everything out of it and made a quick inventory, then placed the food back in the freezer with meals in mind, so everything needed to make that dish was all together.
I was surprised at how many meals I with what I already had on hand. Just to name a few, I have venison chili, naan bread chicken sandwiches and grilled wahoo on my future menu. Another good reason to do this: It makes room for new items when you finally have to go to the grocery store.
After the freezers, I went to the pantry and did the same thing. I organized the shelves to match the shelves in the freezer for my menu plans over the coming days. I suggest you do the same in your pantries. I bet you’ll find meals for days.
While organizing your freezer and pantry, try to get your family involved. You’re all stuck at home together, so why not see if there’s a little one in your house that might want to become a chef one day. You never know.
There are only 66 Master Chefs in America, and I’m not one of them. To be a Certified Master Chef, you must complete a nine-day exam. It costs $3,000 to take the exam, and that’s before the cost of traveling to the exam locations. That’s just not in my future — but it could be in the future of someone in your house.
I don’t want to leave you without a recipe, and I have a simple one for making a great spicy meat glaze. This glaze is easy and works on everything — chicken, pork, shrimp, whatever. However, creating it does involve fire, so be careful. It’s a lot easier to quarantine if the house isn’t burning down around you.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
