When I fish, I cannot stand not being able to find something that I need. Whether it’s baits I’m after, tools I may need for a quick fix, boat registration in the rare case law enforcement comes around doing checks, or whatever I need, I simply cannot stand it when something isn’t where I expect it to be.
Back when I was looking at boats, one of my favorite features of the Nitro I eventually bought it was the numerous storage compartments throughout the boat. Every boat has a rod locker, a compartment to store baits, compartments for life jackets, etc. These are useful.
But when I ordered my boat, I made sure that if an extra storage spot could be had, it was going to be on my boat. In all, my boat has nine compartments I have items stashed in, so I can find everything with ease.
It starts up on the front deck where the three biggest compartments are. I have two rod lockers, one down each side of the deck. I carry between 18 and 22 rods every time I hit the water. Whether I’m in a tournament or not, I like to have options available. I often tie on numerous different baits just in case conditions change, or if I get the urge to try something new.
I have one other big compartment on the front deck, and that is for my baits. This needs to be extremely organized so I can find a different bait if I feel it’s needed. I have organized all my tackle into numerous boxes, so I can reach in and grab the box I need. They’re all sorted out for hooks, weights, Alabama rigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, etc.
All I have to do is grab the box (all of which are labeled) and get what I need. This system keeps my baits in order, and it helps me identify when I need to order more of something that I may be running low on.
I have a nice large cooler in this boat, but I don’t count that for storage because it’s a one-trick operation. Nothing but ice, beverage, and food go in there. That one is a given.
We do have a large glove compartment in front of the passenger seat on the console. My wife uses this one more than I do. She always keeps a set of gloves, tissues, hairbands — you know, female-type stuff. I have an extra hat in there, my gaiter for covering my face in this intense Florida sun, boat and trailer registration, clear glasses for driving in the rain, and any safety things we need to keep on the boat.
Under the console, down by the passenger’s feet, there is another flip-open storage compartment. This is where I keep the first-aid kit. I carry a slightly bigger first-aid kit than most would. I like to make sure that I have everything, and plenty of it if I ever need it out on the water.
Between the seats there’s another small console. That’s where I keep my scale to weigh fish, sunscreen, and other small things that I use often and need quick access to. In this spot they’re easy to grab and put back.
Behind each seat on the back deck is another storage compartments. These hold mostly “boat stuff” such as life jackets, dock lines, tow rope, small fenders, rain gear, and a throwable cushion. This is also where I stash my weigh-in bags and items to treat live wells while they hold fish are all stored in these two compartments.
What I really like about these two is the internal storage compartments have liners that can be taken out and cleaned. That makes it so much easier to keep those areas clean: Take them out, hit them with the hose, and place them back in once they are dry. Simple.
The last one is not just a storage spot. All the way to the stern, right in front of the motor, is a deck lid that when open offers access to the batteries, bilge and aerator systems. I have a tray in here that I use for storage as well. This is where I keep all the tools I may need to work on the boat. They’re in a bag to keep them from getting damp and rusty. This also keeps them out of the way, because they simply are not needed very often.
As you can see, a lot of thought goes into where I store the stuff I need on the boat. It’s important each has a place that makes sense so they are readily accessible when needed.
I’m happy with most of my setup. The one area that frequently gets reworked is where I store my tackle. I’m never satisfied with it and I’m always finding new and better ways to keep the baits organized. When you have as many baits as I do, it’s easy to forget you have something if you can’t find it. The boxes within the compartment make it easy to find what I need.
If you have organizational issues in your boat, take a few minutes to really look at it and see what you may be able to do to make your life on the water a little easier. I can tell you that it sure makes the day more enjoyable when you know where everything is at.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.