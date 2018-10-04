I am almost afraid to say it for fear of jinxing my lucky streak, but here goes: I have not ever been stung by a stingray. Although I’ve managed to avoid that painful experience, I have suffered through my share of others during more than a half-century in the woods and on the water. I’ve been poked, stuck, finned, bitten, sliced, diced, cut, burned and otherwise abused by any number of creatures.
People are sometimes surprised when I tell them that the Southwest Florida creatures I fear most are saltwater catfish — but it’s the truth. Not sharks, even though I’ve been bitten by sharks twice. Not barracuda, with those imposing teeth. Not snakes, which are actually pretty neat. No, it’s the lowly catfish that causes me the most anxiety.
Growing up as a water rat in the Midwest, I encountered lots of catfish and was poked by plenty of bullheads and by more than a few channel cats. Those encounters weren’t much fun, but they were really not much more than just a poke. So when my family relocated to Punta Gorda in the 1970s, I handled my first saltwater catfish in a fairly cavalier fashion. It did not take long to realize that even the tiniest jab from one of these whiskered devils hurts like crazy.
And I have had some catfish sticks that were far more than pinpricks. It is not fun when the barbed spine of a sailcat or hardhead is so deeply implanted that the animal is hanging from your body as it flops around. And you get to enjoy the after-effects for quite some time.
As mentioned above, I have been bitten by sharks on two different occasions. Both were small sharks, both bites were entirely my fault (and were the result of sheer stupidity), and I was saved from injury both times by articles of clothing.
Sharks have the capability of inflicting serious wounds, but the local fish with the most obnoxious attitude is probably the mangrove snapper. I swear that they watch and wait for your fingers to near their snout before they execute a lightning-quick snap. I can attest to the fact that when an angry mangrove snapper latches onto your fingertip, he won’t be letting go anytime soon — at least not without some serious persuasion. I have had the needle-sharp teeth of a mangrove snapper penetrate right through my fingernail.
I’ve had some painful experiences with castnets. Not just a sore back and achy elbows from hoisting and slinging all that lead, though I’ve had plenty of experience with those two castnetting byproducts. Jellyfish stings vary in severity depending on the species of jellyfish, the sensitivity of the person being stung, and the tenderness of the body part that’s been affected. When you don’t realize that there are long strands of jellyfish tentacles tangled in the meshes of your castnet, you can end up with burning red welts on your neck, cheeks, eyelids and even your lips.
But I think the worst thing I ever got from a castnet occurred when I was netting mullet from a seawall at night. I unknowingly set the net down on a fire ant mound while getting ready to load up for the next throw. That’s when I learned that one of the worst places to be stung by fire ants is the inside of your mouth. Not fun at all.
I’ve had plenty of unpleasant encounters with other insects too. No-see-ums and mosquitoes are kid stuff compared to bees, wasps and hornets. And I have been burned by caterpillars numerous times. Encounters with io moth caterpillars and saddleback caterpillars are no fun. The io moth caterpillars were much more common back in the 1970s and were my nemesis when I was a Southwest Florida teen with a lawnmowing business.
My typical summer lawnmowing attire consisted of shorts and sneakers. Skin cancer concerns aside, that was a perfectly serviceable uniform — until I brushed against bushes or palm fronds onto which those dratted io caterpillars were clinging. The resulting burn would throb for half an hour. Every time, I’d resolve to watch more carefully the next time, but those green caterpillars were just hard to see in the foliage.
But this summer I have experienced a new kind of pain as a result of encounters with a different insect adversary: The puss caterpillar. Prior to my personal introduction to them, I’d heard of puss caterpillars and had heard people complaining about painful interactions with the fluffy, harmless-looking larvae. But I always figured that the sting from a puss caterpillar was probably a lot like the burn from an io or saddleback caterpillar and that the complaining people just weren’t as tough as me.
Well, guess what: When it comes to these guys, I’m not so tough either. While clearing brush this summer, a puss caterpillar somehow got inside a leather work glove and ended up mashed against the back of my left hand.
At first I didn’t realize what had happened. The back of my hand started burning, for all the world like someone had a blowtorch and was singeing the hairs off my hand. That wasn’t pleasant, but the worst part came about a half-hour later when my knuckles and wrist joint started aching and shooting pain went up my forearm.
It’s hard to describe, but it was a deep, powerful joint pain that made me wonder if I’d been snakebit. Strangely, there was no redness or no swelling or any eternal sign whatsoever, but the ache got so bad that I had to quit working and go inside. And more good news: It lasted about three days.
And yet even more good news: Almost two weeks later while I was mowing the lawn, I got another burn from a puss caterpillar on the front of my left shin. That second burn wasn’t as severe as the first, but whatever a puss caterpillar puts in you must hang around for a while because my left hand and wrist started aching all over again when I got stung the second time. This was not something that I imagined. Somehow that second burn on my shin triggered a reaction all the way up on my wrist.
Now here’s some actual good news, at least for me and my neighborhood: The puss caterpillars seem to have disappeared, at least for the time being. They like oak trees, especially young oak trees up to about 6 or 8 feet high, and I found a few of them on wax myrtles. At the peak of my infestation I could walk 100 feet along the edge of the trees and find a couple of dozen of the white, fluffball-looking things, but I have not seen a single one in several weeks now. If they never come back I’ll be pleased as punch.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village Marina in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Call him at 941-639-2628 or email Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
