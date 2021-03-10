As most of you have already heard through one of the various grapevines, Frank and I are going to open up a tackle shop. There was a plan for me to open one on my own, which was going to be called Blind Tarpon Tackle. But now that plan has changed, and Fishin’ Frank’s is coming back.
However, there are some things that we need to be clear about. While we are going to put together the absolute best tackle shop we can, it’s never going to be the old Fishin’ Frank’s. It can’t be. That’s like trying to recreate the house you grew up in. Even if you got all the dimensions and materials perfect, the feel won’t ever be the same.
I saw on Facebook that people were excited about seeing the old pirate crew back together again. I hate to disappoint, but that’s not going to happen. Yes, we’ll have some of the same faces — but the crewmembers have not just put their lives on pause to wait for a bait shop to open. They had responsibilities and rent to pay. They’ve moved on to other jobs and other lives. It’s not fair or reasonable to expect them to give that up and come back to Fishin’ Frank’s just because you expect to see them there.
And besides, we won’t need such a big crew. The new store won’t be as tiny as we had thought it might be, but it also won’t be the sprawling complex that the old store had become. We won’t have the space for as much stuff, which is actually good because we won’t have the budget for buying as much stuff — at least not at the beginning.
Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s talk about how the new Fishin’ Frank’s is going to be awesome.
We’re starting over, but we’re planning to bring back the fun and enjoyable atmosphere of the old store. It will be a place where you can hang out with people who love to fish, where you can learn and teach others. The staff is going to be smaller, which means it won’t be possible to devote as much time to teaching as we used to do — but we’re still going to be the educational tackle shop. We know that the more we help you succeed, the more you’ll help us succeed.
It will be pretty cool to see the store grow again, too. Those of you who had been customers only over the last few years don’t remember how the shop used to be. That store was at times as small as 1500 feet. We’ll be starting with about double that, but we’ll be spreading out just a bit and not stuffing 10 pounds of manure into a 5-pound sack. This will be a great place to start. If we eventually outgrow it, we’ll figure it out then.
The parking will be so much better. Our new location will be at 4200 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, in the same plaza with Westchester Gold, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse and Baer’s Furniture (we’ll be in Unit P, the old Little Caesar’s Pizza). No more driving through the pitted wastelands of our old back parking lot, or trying to park the boat out on U.S. 41 without getting hit by someone who can’t see over the steering wheel.
Frank and I have worked together for a long time. In that time, I have learned a great deal from him about how people ought to be treated. Our method has always been to be as fair as possible with our customers, and that is one aspect of Fishin’ Frank’s that absolutely will not change.
Now, the next question you’ll have is when we’re going to open. I don’t have an answer for you yet. As of this writing, we haven’t actually been inside the new shop to take a peek around. There’s definitely some renovation required to turn a pizza joint into a bait shop. If everything goes really well, we might open in May. But there may be unforeseen snags, so once again I ask you to be patient.
You’ll want updates, and I understand. Find the latest info on the Facebook page (Fishin’ Frank’s Fishin’ Club), on the Radio WaterLine show (7 a.m. Saturdays on 92.9 FM), and on the Fishin’ Frank’s radio show (1 p.m. Thursdays on WKDW 97.5 FM).
I know a lot of people have been clamoring for the shop to reopen. I hear it all the time. It’s been tough on all of us, and especially those of us who lived and breathed that little bait shop every day. It will be different, but enough of it will be familiar that I’m looking forward to it. See you at Fishin’ Frank’s!
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s in Port Charlotte and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
