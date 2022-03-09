This photo was posted on Facebook recently, and the armchair FWC officers swarmed all over it. “Illegal!” “Can’t take those fish out of the water!” “Game and fish is coming to get you!” “What an idiot!”
Are they right? Well, it is a goliath grouper, and harvest of goliath grouper is currently not legal (although, see below for more on that). But no, they are absolutely not right. There’s nothing illegal or unethical about this photo.
Some of you are shaking your heads. Let’s look at this from another angle. If you saw someone post a photo of a similarly sized snook, would you feel the same? Because that fish is just as illegal to possess or harvest.
Anyway, what you believe doesn’t really matter. Here’s what the FWC has to say about it:
Goliath grouper must be immediately returned to the water free, alive and unharmed. Photographs can be taken but only during the active act of release. Photographs or any other activities such as measuring the fish should not delay release in any way.
Large goliath groupers should be left in the water during release. The skeletal structure of large goliath grouper cannot adequately support their weight out of the water without some type of damage. If a large goliath is brought on-board a vessel or out of the water, it is likely to sustain some form of internal injury and therefore be considered harvested.
Removing smaller goliath groupers from the water to remove hooks is not necessarily a bad practice, but this process must be done with care, using proper fish handling techniques, and the fish must be returned to the water as expeditiously as possible.
This is the same thing the FWC has to say about most release-only fish. The only exceptions are tarpon larger than 40 inches and prohibited shark species (see https://bit.ly/2NgBRth for the list).
Note that what constitutes a “large” goliath grouper is not defined, but in the context of that species I would guess it starts at about 50 pounds, which is about twice the size of the one in the pic.
So before you start throwing stones at someone, be sure they’re guilty of the crime. In this case, there’s been no crime committed, so put the stones down and congratulate the man on his catch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.