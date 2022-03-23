The bottom of the Gulf of Mexico is mostly tens of thousands of square miles of barren, empty sand. Scattered around this desert, there are thousands of small oases. Some of them are naturally occurring limestone outcroppings and ledges. Some are ancient springs. Some are artificially made piles of concrete rubble. Some are boats and aircraft intentionally or unintentionally sunk.
All of them serve as fish attractors, concentrating the Gulf’s population of grouper, snapper and hundreds of other species into relatively small areas.
The reefs attract more than just bottom-dwelling fish. Amberjack, cobia and barracuda swim through the middle depths, and pelagic predators such as king mackerel and sharks are often found in the waters above them. Reefs, whether natural or artificial, are truly fish magnets — and that makes them magnets for fishermen, too.
A lot of these spots are easy to find. The state produces an exhaustive list of artificial reefs, all of which hold fish. But since these reefs are finite, and the fishing pressure is strong, most of what you’ll find on the public reefs will be smaller, lower value species — grunts, porgies, smaller snapper. If you want to be one of those guys who regularly tosses huge grouper and 8-pound mangrove snapper on the docks, you’ve got some groundwork to lay.
With today’s modern electronics, finding your own bottom-fishing honeyholes is easier than ever before. In the old days, you had to throw a bait overboard, get it to the bottom, and drift. When a fish ate your bait, you’d mark the spot. Of course, in the old, old days, you’d have to make a notation on your chart. In the old, old, old days … nevermind.
Now, all you have to do is drive through the Gulf and keep an eye on your fishfinder’s display. When you see something that looks just a little out of the ordinary — a bump or a dip in the bottom, or a big unexpected school of fish — you can mark it as a potential spot for later or you can stop and try it right away. It still costs you time, and boat fuel is far from free, but being able to locate a spot that not everyone else knows about is priceless.
Most bottom fishing is done with heavy sinkers, designed to carry the baits all the way down to the sea floor. That method works just fine, and loads of grouper and snapper are caught this way. However, it’s a chore to reel those heavy lead weights off the bottom, and you have to use overly heavy tackle to muscle the fish up away from the rocks before they dive in.
If you want to have more fun with your fish, here’s the secret word: Chum. Using chum to get the fish feeding is a time-proven way to bring them off the bottom and up toward the boat. The hard part is already taken care of, so you can use much lighter tackle — your inshore spinning rods, even — to catch the same fish you might otherwise need 30-pound conventional tackle for. You can buy pre-made chum blocks or make your own using ground fish, play sand and menhaden oil.
Either way, plan on using lots. The deeper the water, the more it takes. You can drop some down to the bottom in a weighted bag to get the party started. Once you get a good slick going, it’s not uncommon for a bunch of other fish to show up: Mackerel, sharks, bonito, even mahi if you’re in fairly deep water. Chum makes fish stupid and lowers their inhibitions. Be sure it’s mostly smell — you want them to eat your baits, not fill up on freebies.
Reef fishing is mostly about meat hunting. It’s never inexpensive to go, because you need a large boat and large boats are always thirsty. Often, a group of friends will get together and share expenses. This is a fine plan, and can bring the cost down to an affordable level. But folks are never happy unless they bring back a cooler full of dead fish.
For some reason, many people are hung up on the idea that grouper are the only fish worth eating. While it’s true that they are fine table fish, there are many reef species that are easier to catch and just as good to eat. For example, Key West grunts are quite common, have no bag limit, and are the equal of any grouper. Porgies are also common reef fish with no bag limits.
When grouper season is closed, far fewer anglers are willing to venture out to the reefs. But if you had a plate of fried fish fingers in front of you, it’s extremely unlikely that you would be able to tell whether a random piece was from a grouper, snapper or grunt. Try it sometime — you really might be surprised at how overrated grouper are.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.