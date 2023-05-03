Everything has its proper place to live. Frogs live in swamps. Crickets live under logs. Crabs live in the sea. And owls live in trees.
But nature is a surprising place — which is why we can find frogs in dry soil (spadefoot toads, to be specific), crickets way up in the forest canopy (trigs, which have been serenading every night lately), and crabs running across the sand (we call them ghost crabs, and they’re on all the local Gulf beaches).
And then there are owls which have forsaken the trees to live in holes in the ground. It seems like an odd choice, but there are advantages to a subsurface lifestyle.
Southwest Florida has been a burrowing owl hotspot for many years. Marco Island is well-known for having many burrows. Cape Coral, which also has lots of these charismatic little guys, draws birders from all around. But recently, we’ve noticed them getting a foothold in Charlotte County.
Rotonda Meadows and Villas, a development on Placida Road just south of South Gulf Cove, has hosted burrowing owls for at least the last five years. Their presence has been sort of an open secret — folks don’t talk too much about it, but several of the burrows are marked with manmade perches, and they’re only a few feet off the road.
A lot of people will probably be surprised to hear about these newcomers moving in, but this is actually more of a homecoming. Burrowing owls are native here, and there used to be a much larger population. Back when Punta Gorda Isles had more empty lots, there were quite a few burrowing owl families living there.
They also were once a fairly common sight in DeSoto and Charlotte County cow pastures (and if you don’t know where there are cow pastures in Charlotte County, here’s a news flash: Most of Port Charlotte used to be one).
Where have they gone? Habitat destruction gets all the blame. Burrowing owls are not birds of the forest or scrub. They need open dry meadows, with sandy soil the doesn’t collapse when you dig into it. These areas are also great for building houses, and nature always gets the short end of the stick when development rolls in.
But there’s more to it. The pastures still have suitable burrowing sites — thousands upon thousands of acres. There’s lots of open land at the airports. Really, there’s probably more prime burrowing owl habitat in Florida now than ever before.
So why aren’t the owls taking advantage? It’s a great question that’s hard to answer. What else do animals need besides a place to live? Well, they need to be safe from predators. Suburban cats probably get a few of them (they’re only about 9 inches tall — far smaller than most of their tree-dwelling cousins). But there aren’t many cats in the pastures.
Fire ants, maybe? They have put a damper on other ground-nesting birds. But strictly speaking, these owls aren’t ground-nesters — the babies hatch in a burrow in the dark. While fire ants are likely to find a nest in the open, I doubt they’ll often go into owl burrows.
What about food sources? Being small, these birds don’t take on the prey that great horned or barred owls do. No skunks and rabbits for them. Smaller rodents are on the list, but they don’t get as many of them as you might expect. That’s because burrowing owls tend to sleep at night and hunt during the day.
Since the mice and shrews are rarely active when there’s light, these owls focus on different prey sources. They eat lizards and small snakes, and very occasionally the nestlings of other birds (I know people don’t like to hear that, but baby birds are nature’s chicken nuggets). However, their primary food source is insects.
People don’t like weeds. They like grass, preferably kept short and tidy. But short grass (usually not a native species, either) is terrible for biodiversity. It doesn’t provide food for all the various caterpillars and grasshoppers and beetles that are supposed to live in a wild meadow. The various wildflowers (which most people identify as weeds, unless they’re actively blooming) are gone, so no pollinators show up either.
A well-managed pasture will probably have some wild vegetation, but cattle do better on grass, so a lot of the naturally occurring plants get mowed or sprayed. Land managers try to minimize weedy growth around airports and water treatment facilities and other places that have lots of open ground.
I could be wrong, but I think that may be the main reason we don’t see burrowing owls in as many places. The areas where they do occur in numbers all have one more thing in common: A bunch of empty lots owned by out-of-towners. Weeds (native and not) grow in abundance. Wade through all that vegetation and try to count all the insects you disturb.
Rotonda Meadows and Villas has a few homes, but not too many. With real estate prices sliding down, it’s time for Charlotte County to make some of those empty lots into a burrowing owl sanctuary. As it is now, the law protects their burrows but not their habitat. They need both if they’re going to have a future.
