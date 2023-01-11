Barred owl

A barred owl peeks out from behind an oak limb in the author’s side yard.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Most people are familiar with the simple question that owls ask over and over again. “Who? Whoooo?” But some owls are looking for more specific information. A great horned owl is satisfied with the basics, but the barred owl wants to know: “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?”

That’s what they say, though the enunciation isn’t very clear (you can hear this and some of their other sounds at https://bit.ly/3CeT4ej). Despite their inexplicable interrogations, barred owls are near the top of my favorite birds list. This is partly because I have several as neighbors.


Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657.

