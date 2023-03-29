Robert Lugiewicz, Capt. Mike Myers and I had just finished another episode of the Radio WaterLine show (celebrating nine years this Saturday, by the way).
We were standing around the trucks chatting and somebody mentioned that the bite down in the Everglades had been pretty good. Somebody else said we should go. You know how that kind of thing goes. We really should, but somehow we usually don’t.
But the next thing we knew, it was several days later and we were in Mike’s truck with the boat in tow, heading off south into the pre-dawn darkness. I’m still not quite sure how that happened.
Hazy as the planning was, we were well-prepared. Robert brought the worms — four tubs of red wigglers wiggling. I brought my freshwater tackle bag (it’s the pink one), filled with tiny panfish hooks, miniature soft plastics with jigheads to match, splitshots, floats and other various and sundry necessities. I also brought the Publix subs and chips, legally required for any road trip in the state. Mike brought the boat, so we figured that was enough from him.
The sun was well and truly up by the time we reached the ramp. It’s a long drive. Our destination was less than 15 miles from the edge of greater Fort Lauderdale. Too far to go for panfish? Maybe. But we expected to spend more time catching than fishing, and that’s worth a bit of a drive.
We actually did have a plan — sort of. Once the boat was splashed, we’d travel back west and visit the several bridges we had driven over a few minutes before. Experience from previous trips showed that most of the hot action was under the shade provided by the spans and around the pilings that supported them.
With all the tackle and both coolers loaded into the boat (yes, we use a separate cooler for drinks and snacks — we’re bougie like that), we zipped off down the canal, dodging alligators as we went. Some of those suckers just didn’t want to move.
Arriving at the first bridge, we deployed worms and waited for the tug. And waited. And ... waited. Seriously, any time now. Umm ...
In our planning, we had failed to take into account on significant difference. On our prior visits, the weather was much warmer. We’d just had a cold front come through a couple days before, and the water was still a bit chilly.
What do you like when you’re cold? How about a nice warm sunbath? Now you’re thinking like an oscar. We began casting to the rocky shorelines in the sun — and almost immediately, we started hooking fish.
If you’ve never fished an Everglades canal, it’s built very differently from what we’re used to in Charlotte County. These canals are box-cut, meaning they drop off quickly at the shoreline. They are also deep. One area we fished was only about 8 feet in the middle, but others were over 15 feet. And the substrate isn’t a soft sandy muck. It’s limestone rock. When these canals were built, they didn’t dig them — they blasted them with dynamite.
Experimenting with bait placement quickly taught us to avoid casting to the very edge. Every time we did, the worm or lure would get grabbed by a spotted sunfish. These little guys, sometimes called stumpknockers, were averaging less than 5 inches. They might have been fun on 1-weight fly rods, but we wanted bigger prey.
Instead, we learned to land a little farther out and let it sink. That’s where the bigger fish were, and they were quite aggressive. We caught Mayan cichlids, oscars, jaguar guapote (hwa-POE-tay), spotted tilapia, bluegill, redear sunfish and warmouth.
Mike got on a peacock bass streak and ended up landing nine of them, plus a couple baby Florida gar. I caught a couple of small largemouth bass and lost a nice one of maybe three pounds. While Mike and I cast over each other and vied for the best spot to fish, Robert sat quietly in the back and caught so many we lost count.
Speaking of which, counting fish is hard. We don’t have a hard tally of how many we caught, but our best guess is somewhere around 180 to 220 fish boated. We fished for about five hours and spot-hopped quite a bit.
There’s no bag or size limit on most of the cichlids we caught (peacocks are the exception), so if you want to have a neighborhood fish fry, this is the way. (I suggest releasing the native fish.) For more details to make it happen, the “If you go” box will tell you what you need to know.
As for us, we had a great time reconnecting and just hanging out — what a wonderful day on the water.
