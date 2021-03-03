Small, compact, lightweight and durable. These are the characteristics of a new product I have been turned onto that I just have to share with all our readers. The Quikcord is something that no boater, camper, hiker, and RV owner should ever be caught without.
One great thing about fishing the MLF Toyota Big5 Series is the people that I get to meet and interact with. In meeting these folks, I learn about some of the coolest things and new ideas that I have ever seen. Every so often, someone finds a niche in the marketplace that no one has entered yet.
Before I tell you about Quikcord, let me introduce you to the two masterminds behind it. Matt Adams and Matt Fioretti are lifelong friends. They have come together on a business venture that is truly simplistic in nature and extremely useful at the same time.
Adams is an eight-year military veteran of the Marine Corps. While in the service, Adams spent his time as an infantryman, trained at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, and was an instructor at the Special Operations Training Group. He served tours in eastern and southern Afghanistan, one as a member of a scout sniper platoon. After his time in the service, Adams worked as a defense contractor with the Department of State in Afghanistan.
Fioretti took a different track after high school. He studied at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst before transferring to Springfield College. He earned his MBA and bachelors of science in finance and graduated magna cum laude. After school, he spent nine years with two startups, Sportsworld and Scuderi Group LLC. This is where he began to refine his skills in finance and corporate strategy.
OK, so what is Quikcord? Quikcord is a small device 6 inches in length made of high-impact polypropylene copolymer. It’s built to stow in your pocket, a small pouch, backpack or glovebox. The container itself can stow more than 25 feet of paracord, a lightweight nylon rope originally used in the suspension lines of parachutes. Today it is used as a general-purpose utility cord.
There is a knife built onto the side of the container to cut the cord to any length you need. The blade is situated such that you can’t cut yourself with it. There’s also a buzzsaw light that attaches to the side of the container. The buzzsaw light, a truly unique feature, is a snap light that can be used to signal in case of emergency. It lasts up to 12 hours, which is way longer than any flare would last you if you needed one.
The cord is designed to be stored tangle-free. It knots, or dead ends at one end of the container and can be extracted through a hole at the other end. I cannot tell you how many lengths of paracord I have in my boat and RV. In the boat I use it as dock line and lines to tie off fenders or cushions. In the RV, I like it to secure the awning when the wind picks up, as well as running a line to hang wet fishing clothes on before I bring them inside. Those are just a couple of ideas for its use, but there are a million more.
None of my paracord is stored in a neat and compact way like Quikcord offers. Adams understands the problem very well. “It was part of every gear inspection I had,” he told me, “and no matter how I carried paracord, it was always a tangled mess.” With Quikcord, they may have found a way for servicemen and women to stow paracord and keep it free of the problems Adams had.
Fioretti says Quikcord could one day be unitized throughout the military. But like I mentioned, there are many uses for this cool new device for us civilians as well. The guys have been gracious enough to send me one. I already plan on getting more from them because I see the use that this has.
They have two patents to protect their idea and product. They do all their assembly in house. Prior to COVID, they were working with a facility that employed disabled adults. Unfortunately, the COVID virus caused that facility to shut down, which brought their assembly in house. But before they closed, they were largely responsible for the assembly of 1,000 units that were donated to the military. Pretty impressive.
I would encourage you to go check out their website, Quikcord.com. I have watched their videos and see just how awesome this device is. You can find all the information about Quikcord there.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
