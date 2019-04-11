One of the benefits of kayak fishing is access to wadable spots other folks can’t get to from shore or by boat. We both enjoy wade fishing and the opportunity it gives us to get really close and personal with grassflats and the things that live there.
Unfortunately, many flats have a soft, sticky bottom or are surrounded by deep water that blocks waders’ access. From a boat angler’s point of view, shallow flats and shoal bars often block their access to the flats and oyster bars where redfish hang out. A kayak addresses all of these issues, and will carry your gear, a cooler and keep you dry at the same time. Still, wading is a great way to fish and a good reason to stand up while kayak fishing.
When the tide drops, the gamefish you are targeting come out of the mangroves and head for deeper sand holes nearby. This is the time to be wading along an oyster bar in 6 inches of water and casting to those bronze shadows at the drop off. First, though, you must have the proper footwear and park your kayak so that it will still be there when you return.
Before you hop out of your kayak to wade anywhere, check the bottom with your paddle. Even though the water is only 6 inches deep, the mud below may go down another 2 feet. Sand bottom may look firm but turn out to be soft and sticky, holding your feet in place as your kayak drifts away. Lots of new kayakers end up sitting in the water when their feet get stuck to the bottom. That’s when folks wearing automatic inflatable PFDs wish they had the manual type. If you do end up walking on a sticky bottom, walk on your toes, keeping the weight off your heels. It just works better.
Our favorite places to wade fish from a kayak include oyster bars. They build a really firm bottom and are usually close to feeding fish. Approach the bar from the lee (downwind) side and hop out on the white shells. These are the dead oyster shell fragments that are not as sharp as the darker live oysters. The best bars have both light and dark shells. The light ones for wading on and the dark oysters keep the fish around.
Sticky bottom will steal most shoes right off your foot. We recommend using basic scuba boots for their relatively low cost and the big zippers for easy on and off. There are lots of wading boots out there that cost more than these scuba boots. Most boots come in high and low top versions, but we recommend the high top to keep more debris out. Whatever you decide on, be sure to rinse and dry them thoroughly after each use or you’ll never want to wear them again. We built a PVC contraption that hooks up to a shop vac blower and will dry four boots in about 20 minutes. It’s pretty noisy, though.
The little folding anchors most kayak anglers carry are great for pausing to re-rig on a drift. But if you are walking away from your only ride home, bring a bigger hook. When we hop out to wade, we use a big anchor and a stake-out pole if we can. Many small oyster bars have mangroves nearby where a kayaker can tie off. Just park on the leeward side, tie off to a tree, and run an anchor out the stern to hold it off the shells. On a sand bar, we will use everything we have to secure the kayak. Near any channel, the issue of boat wakes makes anchoring problematic. We generally avoid shoal bars and other spots like that.
The alternative to anchoring your kayak is to tow it along behind you. This has its drawbacks. If there’s a breeze, it is better to walk into it if you are towing a kayak. However, this will shorten your casting distance. Wading downwind, your kayak will be passing you or pushing you as you wade along. Another issue becomes obvious when a hooked fish circles around you and gets hung up on the kayak. Keep your kayak close and raise your rod to help keep the fish clear.
Now about safety: Wading anglers commonly tow a bait bucket with shrimp and a stringer for their catch. We have done it too. The shrimp scent from your bait bucket attracts your target fish — which is not a bad thing, but unfortunately, stingrays are also attracted. Stingrays aren’t really a problem unless you step on them. Now, just practice the “stingray shuffle” — slide your feet forward instead of picking them up and putting them down. It’s the only dance step you need to learn for a safe and fun time wade fishing from a kayak on the flats of Southwest Florida.
If you want some real excitement, a stringer with struggling and possibly bleeding fish attached will attract sharks looking for that exact thing. Sharks are usually skittish, but just in case, always attach the bait bucket to a belt loop or something breakable with a light 6-foot line. Then attach your stringer to the bait bucket which is several away from your leg.
If you’re properly equipped and take appropriate precautions, wade fishing is a lot of fun. We hope you enjoy using your kayak to get to some amazing spots where others can’t. Remember, trout over 20 inches, snook and redfish are closed now to help with red tide recovery.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area or at AnglerPocketGuides.com as a download or waterproof hard copy.
