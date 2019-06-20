Do you have a fishing buddy? Maybe you have a bunch. If you do, you’re lucky. It’s tough to find someone you want to share outdoor adventures with.
Now, I don’t mean a one-time thing. I can spend a few hours with anybody (OK, almost anybody). Even if we have nothing in common, we can still find some sort of basis for getting along, at least in the short term.
What I’m talking about is very different. It’s like the difference between a date and a marriage. A date is no biggie. Go someplace with somebody. If it works out and you have fun, maybe you go again. If it doesn’t, you don’t. Whatever. No pressure.
But a marriage is another thing entirely. There’s a baseline compatibility that is either there or not there. If it’s not, it doesn’t matter how much you have in common — the relationship is destined to fail. But if you do share that kind of connection, having things in common is a lot less important. It will work itself out, because you just like being around one another.
I have only two fishing buddies. Well, I should say outdoor buddies, because fishing is only part of it. We can do whatever: Go for a hike, catch a few fish, road-cruise for snakes, doesn’t matter. With these guys, all pressure is off. No matter how the trip goes, we’re going to have a good time.
How do you find fishing buddies like that? Well, again, it’s a little like finding a marriage partner: You have to go on a lot of dates. Most of the time, you can tell right away whether there’s any chance of making a connection. That’s one of the things that we as a species excel at: Determining who we can or can’t get along with. When it’s there, you just know.
Some of you are fortunate enough to have your life partner as your fishing partner. I do not. My wife doesn’t fish, at all. She likes to be outside, but can’t stand heat and humidity (not her fault; she grew up in Ohio and New Jersey). I’ve gotten her to go fossil hunting or canoeing in winter, but that’s about it. We have lots of things we can share, but outdoor activities are mostly off the list.
The good thing is she’s not the type to get jealous of my outdoor obsessions. I never have to ask permission to go fishing, nor do I get a week of silent treatment if I come home later than I said I would. That makes up for her general lack of outdoorsiness.
If you’re trying to find a fishing buddy or two, try going to some fishing seminars. You already know you have something in common with most of the folks there, and since it’s a crowd of friendlies most people will let their guard down a little. Spread yourself around some. If you live in Punta Gorda, try a talk in Englewood, not just the ones close to home. Cast a wide net.
Other good spots to make connections: Fishing piers, tackle shops, gun stores (almost every gun shop customer fishes), and the outdoor apparel section at your favorite retailer. Remember, you’re there to meet people, so you have to put yourself out there. That means talking to people. What you talk about doesn’t really matter. Baseline compatibility is everything.
I’m reading back over this column and it sounds like I’m offering advice for how to pick up a date at a bar. That’s a little weird, but ya gotta realize that finding people you can get along with is bound to have some similarities no matter what your purpose or their gender may be.
So get on out there and start looking for the fishing buddy of your dreams. Your soul mate is waiting for you. It would be tragic if you never even met.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.