The next time you get invited to a party and are asked to bring a dish, wow them with some cool food and fancy little plates. I do it all the time, as do a lot of other chefs. While it’s important that the food be good, how the food is served can make it more (or less) appealing.
I like to make single-serving portions at parties or events where folks are up and walking around. It gives me chance to make a special little plate for each person who stops by my action station. Action stations are what we chefs call it when we make food to order in front of the guests.
You can find just about any shape or size disposable single-serving utensils you need online. There are several shapes out there made out of bamboo and those are cool. You can also get a square plate with a semicircle cut in one corner to rest the bowl of a wine glass, so your guests have a hand to eat with while standing and mingling with friends.
The key to small portions is tacking them up neatly on your tiny little plate or spoon and then making a garnish. One of the easiest recipes to make in these single serving sizes is smoked salmon with some capers, or maybe mini tomato mozzarella salads with a balsamic reduction on them.
I also like to put single-serving desserts on these little dishes because I enjoy seeing smiles on folks’ faces when they receive them. Their faces always say “ this is all mine.”
Making these single-serving dishes is a lot of fun for me and hopefully you as well. The key is to use recipes that lend themselves to this method. I’m sure if you look through your recipe box you’ll find a bunch — but if not, here are a few to get you started.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
