After Tropical Storm Elsa, we drove around to check out launches in our area. We took a look at the launch area at Oyster Creek Environmental Park and found the water tannic and cloudy, so we decided to visit some inland freshwater spots.
Deer Prairie Creek brought the runoff situation into sharp focus for us. The water was roaring over the spillway. Below it, the water level was up into the tree branches and moving downstream about twice as fast as we could hope to paddle against it. Launching on the lake just above the spillway would risk the danger of being swept over it. When the water recedes, this flush of old winter water being replaced with fresh rainwater runoff should generate a good bite — especially on artificial frogs.
Next, we went to the Venice Myakka River Park on Laurel Road looking for lower water and found that it was closed (probably due to flooding). The Carlton Preserve Kayak Launch was also flooded. We considered checking out Webb Lake, but since it is a long drive and the water could be high and over the road along the lake, we decided to explore closer to home.
High water in all of these spots pushes bass far back into the bushes as they chase lizards and frogs inaccessible to them when the water is lower. It also makes it harder for anglers to reach them when they’re that far back in the timber.
While gathering this launch information, we came across a fisherman sitting at a picnic table in Sleeping Turtles Preserve. He had four rods rigged and ready but was quietly reading a newspaper and eating a snack. It turns out that retired educator Gerald Robinson has been fishing this area nearly as long as we have. He was happy to share his insights from the last 38 years. He also was looking for fishable water but was finding only flood-stage runoff that made even getting to the river a challenge.
We had planned to walk around the park, but since it was flooded we ended up chatting with Jerry for more than an hour. We discussed old favorite spots, many no longer accessible due to development. We talked about favorite lures and presentations that had worked for us over the years.
Jerry entertained us with tales of baby tarpon in Wildflower Preserve before it became off-limits to anglers. We told him about the big bass we catch on Deer Prairie Creek and how it’s getting overrun with kayakers these days. We all agreed that catch and release was the only sustainable way to maintain quality fishing in these small creeks and ponds. Jerry said that in his 38 years chasing fish around here, he had never killed one for the table.
He remembered Rotonda as we did — with miles of canals filled with hungry bass and tarpon, accessible only from dirt roads through the woods. We shared photos on our phones of big fish we’d caught recently. He was amused to hear Kimball’s account of the redfish and snook she catches on Zoom Horny Toads around oyster bars and mangroves.
As we finally parted ways after several premature goodbyes, he gave us a sample of a favorite lure he buys by the dozen to catch everything from snook and reds to bass. If we’d had our fishing gear with us, we would have reciprocated by giving him a favorite lure of ours to try. We constantly share information and tackle with other anglers, and we hope to see Jerry again so we can give him a lure or two.
As we say over and over, information is what anglers need most to be successful. Anyone can buy a rod, reel and a bag of lures. The question becomes where, when and how to use these tools to catch quality fish. Local publications such as WaterLine Weekly and local tackle shops like Fishin’ Frank’s provide relevant and timely information to address this need.
Even that fisherman sitting by himself, reading a newspaper while enjoying a snack, can be a wealth of information — if you just take the time to listen. You can pay it forward yourself by sharing your fishing knowledge with others. Our waterproof pocket guides for shore and kayak fishing Southwest Florida were written with this purpose in mind.
Remember, our fish and their habitat are under increasing pressure, and you can help future anglers enjoy this sport by limiting your kill, not killing your limit.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
