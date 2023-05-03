Wrong guy

No, it’s a different Ralph Allen, and it’s written about a different Peace River.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Ralph Allen

I have been asked numerous times if I am the author of a book titled “Peace River Country.” I am not sure whether to be flattered that the questioners think I am capable of writing a book or dismayed by the fact that I look so old that I could have written a book was actually published before I was born.

The book “Peace River Country” was written by another Ralph Allen. The book has nothing at all to do with Florida’s Peace River and is set in western Canada. But I do have a history with Southwest Florida’s Peace River. I have lived near the river since the mid-1970s. During those years, I have often played and sometimes worked on its waters.


   

Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association.

