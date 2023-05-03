I have been asked numerous times if I am the author of a book titled “Peace River Country.” I am not sure whether to be flattered that the questioners think I am capable of writing a book or dismayed by the fact that I look so old that I could have written a book was actually published before I was born.
The book “Peace River Country” was written by another Ralph Allen. The book has nothing at all to do with Florida’s Peace River and is set in western Canada. But I do have a history with Southwest Florida’s Peace River. I have lived near the river since the mid-1970s. During those years, I have often played and sometimes worked on its waters.
Some of my earliest experiences on the Peace River came courtesy of overnight canoe camping trips in the company of my high school buddies Robb Moss and Mike Mongoven. We often canoed the stretch of river between Fort Meade and Zolfo Springs. Not only was this a scenic portion of the river where we could catch a few fish, but also we could put in at Fort Meade on Friday after school and comfortably reach Zolfo Springs by early afternoon the following Sunday.
On these trips, we’d tent camp for two nights on the river. When we’d had enough paddling for the day, we’d hunt up a suitable spot on the bank, pull the canoe (or canoes, depending on the size of our group) ashore, and make camp. We always had a blazing campfire and a good time. We drank the water out of the river then turned around and peed in that same river, and somehow we survived just fine.
We never had any idea who owned the property and it didn’t really matter. There weren’t any “no trespassing” signs anywhere, and I don’t think anyone cared that we were there. We were careful with our campfires and cleaned up the sites before departing the each day, because that’s how you treated property in those days — anyone’s property. No one ever approached us about being on their land, and we wouldn’t have expected anyone to do so.
We made most of these canoe camping trips during the winter dry season. This timing meant that it was usually not too hot, there were somewhat fewer bloodthirsty insects (though dusk on the river banks was almost always pretty buggy) and we seldom had to worry about getting rained on while we were on the river.
About the only drawback to winter canoeing on the river was that dry season also meant a slow-running river, so we’d have to do a lot more paddling to make those miles. We’d paddle a while, then fish a while, or maybe pull up on a sandbar or on the inside of a bend and swim in the deeper holes (swimsuits optional, of course).
We seldom saw other paddlers on these trips. We did see a few gators, but I don’t think there were as many then as there are now. At that time, alligators had only been protected for a few years, and their numbers had not yet burgeoned to today’s level.
The transportation logistics of these canoe trips varied a bit depending on how many people were involved and whether we could get help from an adult or two who were not going to be camping with us.
Obviously, there were no cell phones in those days, so we needed to have a vehicle waiting for us at Zolfo Springs because we never knew in advance when we’d be getting there. Depending on how hard the river was flowing, how many fish we caught, how late we slept in the mornings and just how much fun we were having, the arrival time could vary by half a day or more.
So we’d leave a vehicle sitting roadside near the river, and it would be waiting whenever we turned up. Then one or more vehicles would tote the canoe(s) and gear on up to Fort Meade. If it was just us kids, then that vehicle would be left roadside at Fort Meade. But if we’d been able to beg for help, then an adult might drive that car back home for us.
Otherwise, when we were through paddling we’d have to drive a couple people back up from Zolfo to get the left-behind vehicle at Fort Meade, take it back to Zolfo, then load up and head home for Punta Gorda.
We never ever had any problems with the vehicles we left sitting unattended. Such problems were rare in those days. In fact, one time when we returned to pick up a vehicle, we found a note under the windshield wiper. A nearby resident had seen the vehicle sitting there, and after dark noticed that the overhead dome light had been left on. Remember in those days when there was a little switch on the dome lights?
Anyway, this good Samaritan couldn’t get inside the locked vehicle to turn the light off for us so he (or she?) had popped the hood and disconnected a battery cable so the battery wouldn’t be drained when we returned. The note was written so we’d know to reconnect that battery cable.
We had plenty of adventures on the Peace River. I remember a time we had pulled up to go swimming. Mike was mid-river buck naked when we were overtaken by a family of other canoeists. It was one of the rare occasions when we did not have the river to ourselves.
Another time, we found the stinky decaying carcass of a dead cow stuck on a shallow spot right in the middle of the river. We did not drink the river water downstream from the carcass for many miles. I guess even us kids had our limits.
And speaking of limits, there was the time that we decided that we would learn to drink grown-up drinks on one of our trips. We stashed a bottle of Seagram’s 7 in our gear and drank it up around the campfire. Much of that liquor was puked into the bushes that night, and last I heard Mike was still unable to drink Seagram’s 7. I think we were all 18 at the time. Maybe.
That was a different time. Things have changed a bunch in the succeeding 45 years, and I think not for the better. Much of what we enjoyed in those days simply could not occur in today’s world. When did this happen? How did it happen? What caused it to change?
I don’t really know the answers, but sadly I am pretty sure that we will never go back to the old ways.
Let’s go fishing!
