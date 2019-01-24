Phyllo Shrimp cups

Recently, I was talking with our publisher about what types of fish were being caught right now, since I like to be topical and I usually end up writing about whatever we we’re talking about.
He said fishing was so-so but the shrimp were running, and maybe I should share another shrimp recipe with the readers. I said OK and then asked how people catch shrimp themselves. He said, “You have a net on a pole and a headlamp, and you use the light to see the shrimp’s eyes reflecting red.” I said, “I’ll stick to getting them from where I normally do, I don’t have time for that.”
But if you have some spare time and nothing to do at night, that might be a way to get fresh local shrimp. The bag limit is 5 gallons (heads on) per person or per vessel. Josh says that for many local folks, shrimping from the Placida trestles used to be a late-night family event.
If you do get your hands on some hand-caught local shrimp and you want to cook them, I have a suggestion for you. If you’re not cooking them with the shell on them, remove their heads and place them in your fridge for a couple of hours before you try to peel them. I think you will find it much easier to remove the shells once the shrimp is cold.
If you don’t believe me, the next time you are fishing with live shrimp, remove the head from one and then try to peel it. Now, I’m not saying its impossible — but it’s not that easy either. So again, I suggest chilling them before you try to peel them. Also, don’t forget to remove the “vein” (actually the intestines) down their backs. I don’t know about you, but I don’t care to eat what they recently ate, if you know what I mean.
I know I always say how easy it is to make most of my recipes, but to be honest this one may test your patience. You will be working with phyllo dough. That’s not an easy thing to do, and you must take your time. First, make sure the dough is completely thawed out before trying to unroll it. If you don’t, it will fracture like glass and will be an expensive mess on your cutting board.
After the phyllo is thawed out and you can pick up one layer at a time, you’ll need to coat each layer with butter (according to the directions on the box I used, anyway). When I began this step, I remembered why I don’t like working with phyllo dough. I decided I didn’t have time for that and tried using pan spray instead of a brush and melted butter. It worked like a champ, so I guess I don’t mind working with phyllo dough now.
I wanted to make cups with the dough, so I used my flexible muffin pan. I cut the dough into about 5-inch squares. With spray in one hand and dough in the other, I sprayed a layer, then slid another layer over it, repeating until I had five layers of dough. Next, I lined the inside of the muffin pan cups with the dough and placed two shrimp in each cup.
Then I thought about what else I might put in them, and remembered that Lauren had sent me to work one day last week with some baby heirloom tomatoes that I hadn’t used yet. I cut them in half and tossed a few tomatoes in each cup with my shrimp. I thought I was still missing something and decided to put some Boursin cheese into the mix.
Boursin is Gournay cheese (similar to cream cheese) but with shallots and garlic added. You can find it in most markets. Like most good cheese, it’s expensive and a little goes a long way, so be conservative with your Boursin.
I baked the cups at 350 degrees for 11 minutes, and they turned out great. When it came time to present them for the photo, I remembered that I had just made some of my citrus aioli that I have written about in the past. It made for an excellent sauce to go with my shrimp-stuffed phyllo dough cups.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more information, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Phyllo Shrimp cups
8 colossal shrimp
1 package frozen phyllo dough sheets
8 ounces Boursin cheese
1 cup baby heirloom tomatoes
1 can pan spray
Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Remove the heads, shells and veins from your shrimp and set aside. Slice tomatoes in half and set aside. Thaw out your phyllo completely. Now cut the dough into 5-inch squares. Spray each square and make five-layer stacks. Now carefully line a flexible muffin pan (a metal one will work too, it just might be trickier to remove them after cooking) with the phyllo dough stacks. Add two shrimp, a few tomatoes and 2 ounces of Boursin to each phyllo cup and bake for 11 minutes. Serves two.
Citrus aioli
1 cup mayo
Zest and juice of one lime
3 cloves garlic
Puree all ingredients together in a food processor.
