What’s the best tide to fish? Some folks say that high tide is the right time to go. Others prefer an incoming or outgoing tide. Truth is, there’s no perfect tide to go catch fish. There are pros and cons to every possible tide stage. Let’s take a look at them.
High tide
PRO: When there’s a lot of water, it’s easier to get your boat into places. High tides mean there’s more water than low tides (usually; see “How high is high tide?” below), so you’re more likely to be able to get where you want to go. At the beach, high tides mean fish have more access to food because all the little critters that burrow in the sand get flooded out. In the summer, when the water is fresh from rainfall and warm from sun, high tide can be good because it marks the peak of the incoming tide, which brings in cooler saltier water from the Gulf.
CON: When the water is up, fish have more places to go. Look at a mangrove shoreline. At high tide, there’s deep water a long way under the trees, and the fish often take advantage of this. There’s no way to target them that far under the trees. Deeper water can also make it harder to see the bottom and the fish on the flats. All that water can also give you a false sense of security for boating. Remember, after the moment of high tide, the water starts getting shallower.
Low tide
PRO: Fish can sometimes get stuck in places (think of tide pools on the coast), allowing us to target them. Most boats aren’t getting onto large areas of the flats at low tide, so there’s less competition for the fish. Low water lets you see the bottom more easily, allowing you to learn the places fish use as travel lanes and places you can safely take your boat. If you get stuck, more water is coming soon.
CON: It’s hard to get into many places where the fish are at. If it’s a really low tide, it can even be hard to get your boat off the lift or launch it at the ramp. On a windy day, you may have to run outside the bar in rougher water.
Incoming or outgoing
While some folks will insist that one or the other is better, what really matters is that the water is moving. Certain spots may be more productive on the incoming than the outgoing or vice versa, but that’s usually more in how you fish it or the exact spot you fish it from rather than how much fishy activity there actually is.
One notable exception: Full moon tides, when crabs, shrimp or fish use the outgoing tide to carry them out into the Gulf of Mexico. The so-called “hill tides” in Boca Grande Pass are prime time for tarpon fishing.
PRO: Moving water carries food, and most fish feed better when the tide is flowing in or out. Stronger flow means more food, so stronger flows usually mean more feeding activity. Incoming tides are safer for exploring shallow water.
CON: If the water is flowing strongly, it can be hard to keep your bait (or your boat) in place. Outgoing tides can leave you stranded if you’re not paying attention.
Slack tide
These are the periods of no or little movement that happen as tides change. Longer slack tides can also happen when there’s a very slow incoming tide that barely moves the water.
PRO: These are a great opportunity to explore areas that you know are usually productive but have never figured out quite why. IF you don’t want to do that, you can have lunch instead.
CON: Predatory fish know that slack water means less food, so they often use that opportunity to take a nap. Napping fish are a lot harder to catch.
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle, located at 4425-D Tamiami Trail in Charlotte Harbor, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Call 941-625-3888 for more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, or visit them online at FishinFranks.com.
