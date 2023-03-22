Charlotte Harbor boating

The bay boat is the ideal compromise for Charlotte Harbor anglers who want to do it all. But that’s the easy decision. The hard part is narrowing it down to just one boat.

 WaterLine file photo

Bay boats have become extremely popular over the last decade or so, and I can fully understand why. The main goal of a good bay boat company — and there are a bunch of them out there — is to give you a boat that is able to do just about anything you would like to do on the water.

Now, I’m pretty sure that most fishermen enjoy catching just about anything that swims. With that in mind, if the only boat you own is a 36-foot Yellowfin, well then, you probably won’t be able to get to that school of redfish way in the back of Whidden Creek (you know, the ones your buddies told you about because your only boat is a 36-foot Yellowfin).


Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.

