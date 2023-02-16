OK, so we just passed Valentine’s Day, and I have broken all my New Year resolutions except for one. Believe me, it’s the only one I didn’t mind breaking — but because my wife and children want me to hang around for a few more years, they keep “encouraging” me to stick with it. I have been pretty good so far at not eating sweet, fatty or salty foods or foods with flavor, but I haven’t been very cooperative with the exercise routine they’ve set up for me.
Every day I bring up what I feel is a valid point as to why I shouldn’t walk around our neighborhood at an increased rate of speed, but I’m told each time that “cuz I don’t want to” is not an acceptable excuse, and that I’m just being lazy. I’m not sure why, but my wife seems to actually believe that increasing my daily physical activity will help me live longer. I guess that’s what I get for marrying a nurse.
So, what does my chubbiness have to do with fishing? Nothing. But my hatred of exercise has forced my wife to find new ways of enticing me into going with her on her daily walks. She has wisely been using my fondness for fishing and my gift of gab against me. Now each day I find myself talking with local pier and bridge anglers and learning what they’re doing to put fish on their stringers. Who would have thought I’d fall for a trick like that?
We are so blessed here in Southwest Florida to have an abundance of easily accessible fishing piers and bridges. There are literally hundreds of places you can wet a line 24/7 without having to worry about if your car is going to get towed. All of the piers and most of the bridges that allow fishing have decent parking areas and some sort of restroom for your convenience (mostly Porta-Potties, but when ya gotta go, ya gotta go).
Some of the larger piers even have cleaning stations with running water for you to comfortably clean your catch. Then there are a few real fancy piers out there with valet parking and hook baiting services for those of you who are over-privileged. Nah, that last one’s a lie — bait your own hook.
The Venice Fishing Pier allows you to fish without a license (it’s covered by the city of Venice, which owns the pier). But seeing as a saltwater shoreline license is free for Florida residents, I recommend getting one anyway. What if you decide you want to fish the beach too? Better safe than sorry, I always say. FYI, if you bought a license to fish from a boat, that covers shoreline fishing also.
Here are a few things I noticed as my beautiful wife dragged me briskly up and down these manmade fish-attracting structures. The first (and most disturbing) thing I noticed was that a lot of pier anglers have no idea how to hook a shrimp so that it won’t spin around in circles in the current.
I wanted to help. Being a fishing guide, I have this annoying habit of trying to teach people how to catch more fish, and I so desperately wanted to rebait a few of their hooks. But my wife said that would be rude, so I didn’t.
The second thing that I noticed was that the people fishing straight down next to the pilings were the ones with fish on their stringers, and the folks with their lines cast out away from the pier were pretty much fishless.
The third observation is what led me to write this column, and that was that the anglers with the most fish were the ones who knew how to hook their shrimp the right way and knew where the fish where hanging out (again, it’s right next to the pilings).
The most abundant species found around bridges, docks and piers during this time of year are sheepshead, mangrove snapper and black drum. All three of these fish are very structure-oriented.
Your best bet is to attach a 2/0 J-hook or a 3/0 circle hook to your line and pinch on a small 1/8- or 1/16-ounce splitshot about a foot above your hook. Fluorocarbon leader is less visible and will help you get more strikes. I like 30-pound leader — it’s thin enough to go unnoticed by the fish but tough enough to resist sharp barnacles and oyster shells.
Shrimp is the obvious bait of choice. Not only are they easy to get and easy to use, they’re the most productive bait in salt water. Now because snapper and sheepshead are notorious bait-stealers, hiding your hook in the shrimp will boost your hookup ratio.
The best way to do that is to pinch off the shrimp’s tail fan and thread your hook from the tail to the head so that the hook comes out where the legs are. This hides the hook while also allowing the shrimp to look more natural in the water.
I noticed a bunch of folks hooking their shrimp in the middle of the body. A shrimp hooked this way will spin in the current. That looks very unnatural, and most fish will avoid it.
Now that you have your line rigged and baited, drop it to the bottom as close to the pilings as you can. When you feel the bite, don’t worry about setting the hook — just start reeling.
There are a few other species around these structures this time of year also — snook, redfish, pompano and trout — but they’re a lot harder to target. If you’re just wanting to have some fun and take home a few fillets for dinner, then it’s best to fish for what’s most abundant this time of year. Winter is short here, and before you know it the fish that are biting best now will be much harder to catch.
Just in case you’re wondering how much weight I’ve lost, I have gained two pounds since the beginning of the year. So I cheat on my diet a little from time to time. At least I’m walking more, right?
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
