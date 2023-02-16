OK, so we just passed Valentine’s Day, and I have broken all my New Year resolutions except for one. Believe me, it’s the only one I didn’t mind breaking — but because my wife and children want me to hang around for a few more years, they keep “encouraging” me to stick with it. I have been pretty good so far at not eating sweet, fatty or salty foods or foods with flavor, but I haven’t been very cooperative with the exercise routine they’ve set up for me.

Every day I bring up what I feel is a valid point as to why I shouldn’t walk around our neighborhood at an increased rate of speed, but I’m told each time that “cuz I don’t want to” is not an acceptable excuse, and that I’m just being lazy. I’m not sure why, but my wife seems to actually believe that increasing my daily physical activity will help me live longer. I guess that’s what I get for marrying a nurse.


Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.

