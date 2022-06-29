A dock or pier or bridge is typically not built atop pylons. The wood or concrete or plastic or steel posts which support a these structures are called pilings, not pylons.
But a bridge might be constructed with pylons if it’s a suspension bridge such as the Sunshine Skyway over Tampa Bay. The extremely tall towers that extend way up above the roadway and which support those yellow suspension cables are called pylons.
Speaking of piers, a pier might be used as a dock, or it might not. A dock is a structure to which boats or ships can moor. Some piers are used as docks, but many are designed for pedestrians (or vehicles) and do not accommodate boats. Think of the Laishley Park fishing pier in Punta Gorda, where the docking of boats is not permitted.
The design of a bridge might include piers though, because the word “pier” can also mean a vertical structural member. So a bridge support piling is never a pylon, but it might be called a pier. Or, it can be part of a pier because “pier” can also mean a group of pilings which are capped together by a single horizontal support beam.
Confused? I’ll stop if you’ll just quit calling pilings pylons, please.
Red grouper woes
The ever-changing status of open/closed seasons for dozens of fish species in both Florida and federal waters can become a hard-to-remember blur. So here’s a reminder:
During 2021 recreational anglers fishing in The Gulf of Mexico caught more red grouper than the Gulf Council had allocated to that sector of the fishery. When it became apparent that the allocation was going to be exceeded the recreational season for red grouper was hastily closed for the year on Sept. 15, but the allocation had already been way surpassed. Year-end statistics indicated that the fishery was over-harvested by a whopping 87 percent.
Fast-forward to 2022, where the fishing year is now halfway done. How are we doing on red grouper this year?
Recreational landings data is always sketchy, since the dispersed nature of the fishery makes it almost impossible to keep track of all the fish caught by hundreds of thousands of anglers Gulf-wide. Landings are estimated in two-month segments, based on the results of telephone and dockside angler surveys.
So far the only data that’s been finalized for 2022 is for the first wave, which includes landings from January and February. The results: During the first two months of 2022, Gulf anglers are estimated to have landed approximately 2.5 times as many pounds of red grouper as during that same period in 2021.
In the first two months of this year we managed to land more than a quarter of our entire year’s allocation. The historical pattern is for red grouper landings to be relatively low in January and February and then much higher in the spring and summer months.
Given all this, I think it is likely that we have already caught or exceeded this year’s allocation of red grouper. My prediction: We will be receiving another hasty announcement concerning an emergency closure of the red grouper fishery as soon as the landings estimates for March thru June are computed. This will probably happen earlier in the year than last year’s Sept. 15 closure.
Shark Week? Shark Year
Discovery Channel’s popular Shark Week is coming in a few weeks. But Charlotte Harbor anglers have been experiencing shark weeks for months now.
It’s well known that bull sharks are more likely to be found in brackish or fresh water than most other sharks and that they have a habit of traveling miles inland and appearing in unlikely locations.
But this year has seen more reports of juvenile bull sharks in upper Charlotte Harbor’s canals than I can ever recall before. Numerous bulls in the 3- to 4-foot range have been landed by surprised homeowners fishing from their backyard docks.
And it’s not just bull sharks that are having a bumper crop of youngsters. There are a ton of juvenile blacktips this year too. The flats and bars on both sides of the Harbor are holding lots of these fish.
This past winter also saw absolute swarms of bonnethead sharks on the flats. Reports of boats catching and releasing double-digit numbers of bonnetheads were common in January, February and March.
If this year’s crop of bulls and blacktips survives to adulthood, we are going to be dealing with a lot of big sharks in just a few years.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
