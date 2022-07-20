Every time the grandkids (both big and little) come to visit, I rack my brain trying to find new venues to take the grands and great-grand. One of their favorite venues is Sarasota Jungle Gardens, but for this particular visit, I was looking for new ideas.
My oldest grandson, Justin, likes to experience new things. His son Owen is my firstborn great-grandchild. In addition, the temperature was going to be in the 90s outside, so the trip had to have a bit of a breeze.
Our first trip of their itinerary was with Wilderness Boat Tours out of Punta Gorda. We packed our little cooler with water and some fruit and took off to meet Capt. Al on the dock at Laishley Marina. He took us up the Peace River and into Hunter Creek on a small pontoon boat.
While the boat can carry up to six passengers, we were the only folks on this trip — so we had a private tour up the river. There was a lovely breeze and it was quite relaxing. We traveled about 40 minutes and explored many small mangrove islands in Hunter’s Creek (the eastern channel of the Peace River where it splits north of Harbour Heights). Capt. Al informed us that all the mangrove trees were all red mangroves.
Several of the islands had rookeries. We slowed down to a crawl to get a great view of all the birds in the mangroves. We sighted great egrets, snowy egrets, white ibis, glossy ibis, and great blue heron all living together in happy harmony. Overhead, several osprey flew by one with a fish in its talons.
We listened intently to Capt. Al as he told the stories of the towns and history along Hunter Creek. I had never been on this channel of the river before, so this was all quite fascinating. On the return trip, we saw a boat piled high with crab traps and the crabbers were placing them along the river. For an interesting and relaxing several hours on the Peace River, contact Capt. Al at Wilderness Boat Tours (WildernessBoatTours.com or 317-997-4639.
The next day we were up and out of the house to get to Babcock Ranch. I signed us up for the Babcock Ranch eco-tour. The Crescent B ranch was acquired by Edward Babcock in 1914. The 156,000-acre ranch was bought for their lumber business. It was then renamed Babcock Ranch. The son took over the business and after he died.
Quite a bit later, Kitson & Partners purchased the ranch in 2006 to develop an 18,000-acre planned community. They then sold 80 percent of the land to the state of Florida and Lee County. It’s conservation land, but also a working cattle ranch.
I booked us on the swamp buggy eco-tour. We had no expectations and knew nothing about the tour. We were waiting for the bus in a highly wooded area and Don sighted a dung beetle doing its job. Dung beetles can carry 250 times their weight. Y’all know what dung is, right? Well, these beetles use it as a food source for their offspring.
The drab greenish bus had no window glass — a bit primitive, but it wasn’t very crowded and so we each had a window seat. It was another Florida scorcher day. The movement of the bus did create a nice little breeze.
The driver and guide gave an impeccable history of the area with some antique gossip thrown in regarding the land, the environment, the animals and the history. We bumped along the back roads and sighted many cracker cows. Most have some beautifully shaped horns. Several got into a bit of a confrontation. Watching the confrontation, I knew why we were not getting off the bus.
The driver took us through several different types of terrain. We were driving through the cypress swamps and it was a bit deep as it just had rained. Along the way, we sighted quite a few alligators, several great egrets, sandhill cranes, turkeys, a tricolor heron and a great blue heron. Groups of wild pigs were looking for handouts. We all took a short hike into the cypress swamp on a boardwalk trail, which was quite beautiful.
This eco-tour was well worth the cost. We learned a lot and it kept the kids interested. We will be taking other visitors on this interesting excursion. If you’d like to learn more or schedule a tour, go to BabcockRanchEcotours.com or call 800-500-5583.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
