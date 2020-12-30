No, I haven’t lost my mind. This trip will not happen before the summer months. But I have a nephew getting married in August, and I’m already planning a trip back to my home state of Wisconsin to see this event unfold. The biggest question yet to be answered: Do we take the RV, or do we fly?
Personally, I would love to take the RV up there with the boat and/or truck in tow. That would afford us the luxury of having a vehicle to drive around in once we get up there. Sure, we could just drive the RV around — but you try taking an RV to Walgreen’s. It’s a hassle for sure. That is just one other thing in the mix that has yet to be decided. Fortunately, we have time to work all of this out.
Maybe we’ll forget about towing the truck up and tow the boat up instead. Then we could rent a truck once we get there, and use that to take the boat to some of my favorite fishing spots in Green Bay. We might even get in a round or two of golf. As long as we’re going up for a momentous occasion, why not try to fit it all in while we’re there?
Here’s the beauty of this trip: I could work from the RV for half-days while I am up there, and not burn up a full week of vacation for the entire trip. I can put in three or four hours in the morning starting at 7 and be done by 10 or 11. Perfect. That would mean doing the traveling over the weekend, which would not be a problem for me.
I don’t mind being behind the wheel of a vehicle for 10 hours at a time. I once drove from Lakeland all the way up to Sheboygan, Wis., in one sitting — somewhere around 19 straight hours of driving. I did sleep good once I pulled over, though.
Of course, I’m a little older now, and not sure I’m capable of putting in that kind of time behind the wheel anymore, nor do I think I want to. Now it’s more about enjoying the journey on a trip like that rather than pound through the hours on the road and try to get it over with.
The farthest we have traveled in the RV so far is to Guntersville, Ala. That trip took about nine hours. We started out in the morning and got there just as it was getting dark. This would be quite a bit farther. I believe the fastest I’ve done it was 26 hours from door to door. Back then, I didn’t have a vehicle with a bed in it. I slept in the back of the SUV on an air mattress or the back seat of the truck. Not real comfortable.
The fact we have the RV now means I don’t have to put in those hard miles. I can drive for a while, and when I’m tired of driving pull over and find a rest area or plan on staying in an RV park near the interstate for the night. A less frantic pace will make the trip that much more enjoyable.
Recently we took the RV up to see Missy’s youngest daughter graduate from college. She attended Valdosta State University and we wanted to see her walk when she got her degree. We found an RV park very close to the campus. Traveling like this just makes taking quick trips so much easier. Having our RV keeps us out of the hotels during the pandemic, and taking more trips gives a chance to enjoy our investment.
By the time you factor in flights, hotel reservations, car rental once you get there, we will be financially better off driving up in the RV to these events than going the car and hotel route. If we can only get all the “issues” worked out in the RV, then I will be entirely satisfied with this coach. More on that to come. Until next time, have a Happy New Year. I’m wishing all my fellow RVers safe travels and good times in your 2021 adventures.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
