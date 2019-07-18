Pre-planning your fishing trips is always a good idea, but in summer it’s crucial. The number one thing I do: The night before my trip, I look up the weather see which way the wind is blowing and how hard.
Why? Because if it’s blowing hard out of the east, the east side of the Harbor is going to be sheltered and the west side will be rough, so I’m going to fish the east side if that’s the case. If it’s the other way around — blowing out of the west — I will fish the west side.
Now, look at the layout of Charlotte Harbor —long north to south but narrow east to west, with river mouths in the north and Gulf connections in the south. A north wind will tend to push water out of the Harbor; a south wind will push more water in. So that’s another reason to pay attention to the wind and the direction it’s coming from.
Another reason why I watch the weather very sharply is because the storms this time of year are no joke. I have seen quite a few waterspouts this year already. You have to be very careful; you don’t want to be stuck out in the storms. Paying attention to both the sky and the radar will help you have a better day of fishing.
The next thing I do is look at the tides for the day. That lets me know where I can fish and when. Some places that you might want to fish are only reachable at high water, or will hold fish best at certain stages of the tide. I check the tides so I can figure out if I can go where I want or if I need to wait.
Another thing you want to keep in mind: How hot is it going to get? You don’t want to be out there in the middle of the day when it’s 95 degrees. That kind of heat can kill. Even on overcast days or in the cooler mornings and evenings, having plenty of water with you is a very big thing. Shade also matters. A T-top or Bimini top, or even a beach umbrella in a rod holder, can make a huge difference.
Many fishermen believe they need live bait to catch fish this time of year, but that’s not the case. There’s a lot of whitebait everywhere, but it’s too small to use. Instead of killing it now, let it grow up so that we have bait for fall.
Instead of the cast net, bring a tackle box of your favorite artificials: Topwaters, soft plastics, divers. Rather than wasting the best, most comfortable part of the day slinging a net, you can go straight to fishing with artificials and get your catching in before the storms and the heat come.
Always check the radar throughout day to make sure everything is still safe. You just have to be ready for anything this time of year.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
