It seems we have an epidemic of weak ethics going around our angling community. Casual poaching — just dropping a couple extra fish in the cooler, or not worrying if a fish doesn’t quite fit in the size limit — is becoming a common enough occurrence that some fishermen are willing to talk about it openly in the tackle shops.
While poaching has long been fairly common, it seems that a lot of what’s being illegally taken lately is some sort of protest to our current state of regulations. Many popular table fish are closed right now — redfish, snook, flounder, red grouper, lane snapper, red snapper.
We’re also seeing a lot of undersized cobia and tripletail around, and many anglers have apparently decided that they’re big enough regardless of the law.
I know you’re frustrated with the current state of fisheries management, especially the federal (mis)management of reef species. But making up your own rules to suit your situation is a much worse solution. It fosters a culture of anarchy and disrespect for the law. Worse, it leads to serious abuse of the limited resources we all share.
If it’s OK to keep a couple extra grouper, then why not a bonus redfish? How about a snook out of season? And if it’s out of season, why should it have to be in the slot? And why just one, when I can catch three or four before the spot peters out?
Pretty soon, that mindset spreads and becomes a cancer. Then you start thinking, “Well, everyone else is breaking the law and eating good. I’ve gotta get mine.”
What do you suppose happens then? It’s just like the toilet paper wars we saw last year. When people take more than they should, others feel they have to do the same. But the supply hasn’t increased, so we end up with bare shelves and empty grassflats. Is that really what you want?
Of course, if we had adequate law enforcement, the bad actors would think twice about their blatantly illegal behavior. Fear of getting caught is strong motivation to walk the straight and narrow. No worries there, though — when was the last time you were asked to show your fishing license or the contents of your cooler?
When the FWC and NOAA Fisheries shut down seasons or change size limits but then have near zero enforcement, it sends a message. They are saying, loudly and clearly, “Do whatever you want, because we don’t really care.” It’s enough to make those of us who aren’t habitual lawbreakers feel like chumps. Why should I do the right thing and release a fish, just to see the next guy catch it and stuff it into the fishbox?
But then I remember this: Poaching is theft. It’s stealing not just from every other fisherman but also from the future of fishing itself. It doesn’t matter if it’s one fish or a thousand. If you’re doing it, you’re stealing from all of us. Unless you’re starving, you’re just being selfish and you’re no better than a common thief.
And that’s how we need to approach this. If your buddy brags to you about the red grouper or snook he’s filleting, don’t congratulate him — tell him he’s a thief. Same thing if he’s got a couple 14-inch tripletail. When you see a guy at the pier putting a redfish in the cooler, call him out.
Not your job? I agree, and it shouldn’t have to be. Unfortunately, that’s where we are right now. If we want fish for later, we’re going to have to police our own community. Otherwise, there are some folks who are just going to take whatever they want. If that doesn’t make you angry, go sit down and think about it again.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
