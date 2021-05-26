Structure can be as obvious as old docks, sunken logs or rock ledges. But it can also be as subtle as a slight change in depth or type of shoreline vegetation. Not coincidentally, structures are where bait is found. Prey around structure count on disappearing into an inaccessible maze when threatened.
Most of the inshore gamefish that kayak anglers target are shoreline feeders. They prefer to be still or cruise inconspicuously until a meal passes by too close. This is true of both freshwater and inshore saltwater predators and the way they relate to structure.
When caught and released, territorial feeders will often return to the same spot over and over again. Their alternative is to push another predator out of a different territory. Popular saltwater fish tend to move around more with daily tidal changes than freshwater fish that are primarily responding to seasonal water levels. The best spots generally go to the biggest fish, leaving the smaller ones to settle for what’s left.
There is a general misconception that big fish only live in deep water. While this may be true of offshore fish like grouper and some pelagic species, inshore predators frequent shallow water because that’s where their food lives. We’re talking baitfish for sure, but also shrimp, crabs and other invertebrates — and in fresh water, minnows, frogs and crayfish.
Shoreline structure makes an obvious target for a kayak angler, so let’s start there.
Points, whether defined by bottom topography or shoreline vegetation, are excellent places to look for ambush predators. Baitfish cruising along the shore must detour out into deeper, more open water as they pass around a point. Vegetation points allow gamefish to hang out motionless underneath the cover and wait for their chance at an easy meal. Oyster bars, sand bars, beach groynes and seawalls form structures that funnel bait to waiting predators.
What’s the best way to fish a point? Think about how a school of baitfish or a shrimp floating along with the tidal flow will negotiate this obstacle. Let your offering follow that same course for the best results.
Pockets are more difficult to fish due to their smaller size — maybe no larger than a door mat. These are openings in any shoreline that are overhung with branches. These shadowy spots are favorites of snook and redfish on a high tide.
Pockets like these often have a resident predator that develops a relationship with the baitfish in the area. A snook will hold in a pocket and let baitfish swim peacefully past until they become accustomed to it, then pick off any that get too close.
Fishing a pocket can be productive and frustrating. Obviously, wind and distance make hitting a small target with your lure a challenge. We always remind folks fishing with us that if they’re not hooking a branch occasionally, they’re not fishing close enough to the trees. Even if you do hit the pocket, the arrival of the lure may spook even the largest fish but they will often return once they settle down.
We like Gulp or DOA shrimp for pocket casting because these lures need little or no action as they sink. If you can hold your kayak in position, it is always best to let these lures sit for a while in the strike zone before beginning a slow, hopping retrieve. Natural baits also work well in this situation.
Docks form pockets too, if they have a “T” structure, and those built to accommodate larger boats will have a deeper boat lift area. Pockets are also found where the dock meets the shore. Older docks in disrepair are best. Retrieve your lure parallel to the main dock and fish the inside corners on the T. Like docks, seawalls create points and pockets that gamefish exploit to corner baitfish. The riprap along the base of a seawall is home to a variety crustaceans and baitfish.
Out on the flats, the most common structures are usually described as potholes, sand holes or spotty bottom. Many predators use these open areas among the grasses to ambush whatever makes the mistake of carelessly exposing itself as it crosses one of these sandy spots. By positioning themselves in the grasses that border the sand hole, they are able to spot prey before it sees them.
Trout are famous for using this hunting method, but snook, redfish and other do it as well. Flounder also take advantage of these sandy patches to bury and hide themselves. You may not see any predatory fish in the sandy area, but make a point of swimming something across it for a chance at an aggressive strike.
A reminder for fish-eaters: As of June 1, 2021, each angler may keep up to three spotted seatrout daily (up to a maximum of six per vessel). Each fish must measure between 15 and 19 inches, except that you may keep one over 19 inches per vessel. Luckily, in most kayaks, one per person and one per vessel are the same number, so it’s easy to figure. Snook and redfish remain closed.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.