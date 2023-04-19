bluegill

Want some big bluegills? The popper and dropper rig will do it.

Out west, one of the most popular and productive terminal rigs for fly anglers is called a hopper/dropper. This is what most guides will set up a client with on any stream they fish. This rig is responsible for the success stories that fly anglers recount to friends after a guided trip.

The hopper gives the angler something big enough to see as it floats down the stream. But the dropper, hanging 12 to 18 inches below the big fly, catches most of the fish. The floating hopper keeps the dropper up and off the bottom and in the strike zone. From the fish’s point of view, the hopper gets their attention, but the nymph dropper is more easily eaten since they don’t have to surface to catch it.


   

Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

