Out west, one of the most popular and productive terminal rigs for fly anglers is called a hopper/dropper. This is what most guides will set up a client with on any stream they fish. This rig is responsible for the success stories that fly anglers recount to friends after a guided trip.
The hopper gives the angler something big enough to see as it floats down the stream. But the dropper, hanging 12 to 18 inches below the big fly, catches most of the fish. The floating hopper keeps the dropper up and off the bottom and in the strike zone. From the fish’s point of view, the hopper gets their attention, but the nymph dropper is more easily eaten since they don’t have to surface to catch it.
Trout are hard to come by here in Southwest Florida’s fresh waters, but bass and panfish are equally happy to accept this combination of a floating lure with a more accessible sunken tidbit dangling beneath it. Any larger buoyant fly will do for the upper part, and most any nymph fly will work as the dropper.
Around here, one of the best floating flies is a popping bug made from balsa. The buoyancy of the balsa allows the use of heavier droppers that may appeal to larger fish. Of course, a foam spider will also suspend a dropper, but it won’t “pop.”
Many of the same principles that make up a popping cork and soft plastic rig used in salt water are found in this rigging. The concave face of the “bug” makes noise when “popped” with a short strip or a rodtip twitch that attracts the attention of predatory fish. When they come to investigate this disturbance, they find the popping bug but also the choice morsel below.
Since most bass are fish or minnow eaters, a fish-imitating dropper is a good choice. It must be lightly weighted, if at all, so it won’t affect the action of the popper above or sink it entirely. For bass, a larger balsa bug can suspend a Clouser minnow pattern beneath it.
For panfish, a smaller dropper that imitates an insect nymph or even a worm is fine, although we find most larger bluegill prefer minnows too. Another good pick for a dropper is something that imitates a grass shrimp. Any tiny shrimp fly in dark green will suffice.
When the popper is popped, the dropper will rise up and slowly settle back down which usually results in a strike. The dropper leader must be fluorocarbon in the 4- to 6-pound test range. Any heavier and the action of the dropper fly will be affected, resulting in rejection by the target fish. Incidentally, the popper will sink just like a cork when the dropper is taken. In fly fishing, that makes it a strike indicator, because “bobbers” aren’t fancy enough.
For folks who just can’t seem to be comfortable with a fly rod in hand, this same technique can be used with spinning gear with the addition of a casting bubble, which is a clear float that comes in various sizes and can be partially filled with water to add casting weight. Just use about 5 feet of 10-pound leader to the popper and a lighter leader down to the dropper.
For ease of casting, the popper can be replaced with a spun deer hair floating fly, or you can eliminate the popper altogether and just tie on a sub-surface fly behind the bubble. While using this technique, we find the bubble often gets as many strikes as a popping bug would. Any disturbance will draw their attention.
Saltwater variations of this technique have been popular for years. Many anglers rig a weedless soft plastic dropper behind a surface plug. The problem with this is the tendency of the dropper leader to tangle with the multiple treble hooks most surface lures include. To eliminate most of this problem, simply remove the rear treble and replace it with the dropper. Replacing the front treble with a single hook further reduce tangles and is also safer to work with.
While it takes a bit of practice casting a hopper/dropper or popper/dropper with a flyrod, it’s worth the effort. If you want to get more strikes while fishing, this technique can double your chances. Fish that are attracted to the commotion your surface fly, lure or bubble creates, but are reluctant to strike anything on the surface, will readily accept a sunken fly they can eat without revealing themselves. Try it — you’ll probably like it. And if not, well, at least you’ll know who to blame.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.