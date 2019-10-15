BOCA GRANDE — A Port Charlotte man died Sunday in a boating accident off Boca Grande.
The Charlotte County Fire and EMS dive team attempted to rescue Calogero Polizzi, 63, who was in the cabin, trapped beneath the capsized hull of a 23-foot Celebrity Fish Hawk. Polizzi was transported to Englewood Community Hospital. Despite life-saving efforts, he was declared dead by emergency personnel and hospital staff, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other reports.
“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Mr. Polizzi,” FWC spokesman Brian Norris told the Sun Monday.
Also on the boat, Eli Mack, 46 of Port Charlotte, was rescued from the water uninjured, the FWC and others reported.
Sea Tow of Charlotte Harbor recovered the sunk boat midnight Sunday in the Intracoastal Waterway, beneath six feet of water and one mile due east of the Boca Grande Marina. FWC is conducting an investigation to determine what led up to this tragic accident, Norris said.
