So, your buddy keeps calling you up and telling you that every afternoon, about an hour before sunset, he’s been seeing a pack of perfect eating-size wild hogs rutting up a large area of ground down by the creek in the southwest corner of his orange grove out in Myakka City. He’s also giving you permission to hunt those pigs on his property, because he knows that would help him thin out that pack of destructive, mean-tempered swine, which in turn means less damage to his crops and his property.
This upcoming weekend, you have family coming to visit. You start thinking to yourself, “What should I feed all these folks that won’t break my bank account? Wild hog barbecue would be perfect, and it only costs about a dollar for a bullet. Can’t go wrong there, right?”
Now it’s Thursday afternoon and you head on out to your friend’s property, arriving about an hour before dusk. You grab your Marlin .44 lever-action out of the trunk and start tromping straight on out to the area where your friend said he’s been seeing the pigs. Walking up to the area with a cool afternoon wind blowing on your back, you notice tons of ruts and hoof marks all over the place — but no pigs. What gives?
Hogs have a keen sense of smell, their hearing is incredible, and their eyesight is better than they get credit for. Wild hogs are capable of recognizing a human figure from as far away as 100 yards. Those pigs smelled you as soon as you got out of your vehicle, heard you walking the whole way out, and saw you long before you realized they were there. Now they’re gone, and all that’s left is tracks. I don’t have to tell you that it’s hard to barbecue tracks.
But … if you had shown up a couple hours before sunset and set yourself up in an area that was protected by trees or had high grass to hide in, and with the wind blowing in your face, you just might have avoided having to pay Luigi’s for all those pizzas you’re going to need to feed everybody. If you had been in the right position at the right time, the main course would have cost you the price of a bullet.
Now, if you’re thinking this column is about hog hunting, you’re wrong. It’s actually about positioning yourself to get the best shot at whatever it is your trying to catch, be it an inshore or offshore fish or a wild animal. Here are a few examples that might help you set yourself up for a successful day on the water.
Scenario number one: You’re hungry for a nice grouper dinner, so you head out to some rocky bottom in 90 feet because you read in the FishFinder that’s where the hot grouper bite is. So now that you’re there, what are you going to do? Spend some time looking at your bottom machine. Some areas will have lots of fish; others have none. Don’t waste time on a spot with no fish.
When you find what you think will a fishy area, take your time setting up. Position your boat so when you drop baits, they end up right where the fish are. Whether inshore or offshore, the biggest thing I find that makes a spot successful (besides fish being there) is positioning myself so it’s easy to get baits to them. And it’s important to set up right the first time — if you have to redo it, that will increase the chances of spooking your fish.
Scenario number two: You’re trucking along the middle of the Harbor heading toward the big pass when out of the corner of your eye you notice a large school of tarpon rolling — and not another boat within a half-mile. Seeing as you heading toward the most crowded tarpon spot on earth, you decide to take this opportunity to be opportunistic. You’re all alone with this school of silver kings. Now what?
Get way out in front of the school and set yourself up so that the school will swim by you within casting distance. If you have a trolling motor, use it. If not, turn your engine off as soon as you feel you’re in a good spot, and don’t crank it until the school is at least 50 yards past. Cast your bait of choice out in front of the school so that they swim into it.
Always approach from the front. If you’re behind the school — well, as far as they’re concerned, you’re a shark. Position is critical when targeting tarpon, so take your time. One well-placed cast is worth a hundred Hail Marys.
Fishing is hard enough as it is, so don’t make it any more challenging. Putting yourself in the right position is crucial. Take the time and set yourself up right time the first time, and I’ll bet your productivity skyrockets. Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.