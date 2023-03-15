Bass fishing

After the breeding season, bass take a breather — but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch them.

 Shutterstock photo

One of the toughest times to catch bass is just after they spawn. Bass will go into a shutdown mode for a while. Once they get done laying eggs or protecting their beds, they will move out to a little deeper water and become lethargic. Bass expend so much energy during the spawn, for a few weeks afterward they become very hard to catch.

This time of year can be trying. I have never done really well in the post-spawn weeks. Once April comes around, I usually hit my stride and start to boat some decent bass. But even though it’s not as easy, there are still fish to be caught.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

