One of the toughest times to catch bass is just after they spawn. Bass will go into a shutdown mode for a while. Once they get done laying eggs or protecting their beds, they will move out to a little deeper water and become lethargic. Bass expend so much energy during the spawn, for a few weeks afterward they become very hard to catch.
This time of year can be trying. I have never done really well in the post-spawn weeks. Once April comes around, I usually hit my stride and start to boat some decent bass. But even though it’s not as easy, there are still fish to be caught.
Their recovery process usually takes bass to some spots where they can rest and get their energy back. Of course, that requires food, so they go on a major feeding binge. There are a couple of things you can do to enhance your post-spawn success, but the most important thing you can have is patience.
Slow down your presentation, no matter what you are fishing. If you like throwing a Texas-rigged worm, work it back to the boat about half as fast as you normally would. The longer you can leave that bait in the strike zone, the better off you’ll be. I also like to scale back the size of my bait. If the bass are feeling a little slow, then something small is a little more appealing to them.
While I normally throw a worm in the 8- to 10-inch range, I will scale that back to something more in the 6- or 7-inch range to present them something easy to feed on. My topwater baits rarely come out of the box in late winter and early spring, but I do like to throw the swimbait. For this technique, I switch to a lighter weight on a swimbait hook, grab a 5-inch swimmer and run that real slow around any cover I think might be hiding bass.
For fishing deeper, I prefer spinnerbaits over lipless crankbaits right now, because I can work them more slowly without getting hung up in cover.
As for locations, try to find areas that have evidence of spawning activity. Look for old beds that were dusted and now empty, then move out to find cover in deeper water off the shoreline. Points of grasslines and hydrilla are great places to start. If you can find lily pads that have a few feet of water under them, that’s a great place to try.
Look for the oddities in the cover, whether it be a point, an indention into a grassline, cattails that come way out, isolated clumps of reeds in clear water, or anything else that looks like a place a bass can stop and hang out for a while.
And again, be patient. Because of their mood, they may not strike your bait on the first presentation. Make multiple casts to a fishy-looking spot, and work your area as thoroughly as you can. Showing them your bait from a different angle might be what fires them up, or it could simply be the number of times you annoy them with it that gets them to strike. Presenting the bait repeatedly is a very good idea this time of year.
Boat control is another huge factor in post-spawn fishing. Anything you can do to prevent bass from detecting you will go a long way in helping you boat some fish. Avoid making a lot of noise, and keep all the disturbance around you to a minimum. Being a bit quieter may be the difference between catching fish and getting skunked.
Post-spawn fishing will really test your fish-locating skills. It’s not easy, and can be deeply frustrating — especially when the fish aren’t where they were yesterday. On the plus side, it’s not blazing hot, the humidity is low, and the overall weather is comfortable and pleasant. Take advantage of just being outside and on the water, and the rest will work itself out.
Any day on the water is better than a day in the office, so enjoy this time of year, even if the fishing slows down for a little while.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
