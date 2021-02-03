How often do you see praying mantises? Most people see them just about never, and when they do it’s because one suddenly and unexpectedly shows up. Generally, they do this in a most startling way, such as landing on your face. It’s kind of like how most people seem to find snakes: They open the door and one falls on their head. Of course, this never happens to the people who would appreciate it.
I don’t see mantises often either, but it’s not for lack of trying. Just about every time I’m out in a wooded area, I spend at least a couple minutes checking the trees. In Southwest Florida, we have three large native mantises. One of them is always camouflaged best on bark, and the other two usually are as well. That’s why trees are often favored hangouts.
The always-on-trees species is the grizzled mantis (Gonatista grisea), also appropriately called the Florida bark mantis. This hunter is anatomically adapted for this specific environment. Its flattened body allows it to squeeze into narrow bark crevices or behind peeling bark. The legs stick out to the sides more than other mantises, which means the body is held tighter to the surface it’s walking on — a neat trick to cast less of a shadow.
Our other large natives are the Carolina and Florida mantis (Stagmomantis carolina and floridensis, respectively). They can be hard to tell apart, though the Florida mantis reaches a larger size. Both have a tube-shaped body with upright legs — very different from the grizzled mantis. Coloration can vary, with some individuals having a mottled gray appearance and some being almost solid green. Many will display a mix of both.
You might also see Chinese mantises (Tenodera sinensis) in the wild here. Praying mantises are often sold as “natural” insect control for gardeners who don’t want to spray pesticides. While it’s a good thing to avoid broad-spectrum poisons that kill indiscriminately, it’s also a problem to release non-native species. By the way, the ladybugs you usually see for sale are also a species native to China, not the U.S. Both are very well-established here now, so the ecological damage is already done.
One thing that almost everyone knows about praying mantises is that after mating, the female eats the male (or at least bites his head off). As with many things that everybody knows, this “fact” isn’t really the truth.
The original observations of this behavior were based on mantises in captive conditions, where the male didn’t have much of a chance to escape his larger and very hungry mate. In the wild, males are quite adept at avoiding the grasp of a female’s raptorial legs (the technical term for those praying arms). Since they’re not built as heavily, the males can use their wings to fly away, leaving the female safely behind.
Mantises may look scary, but they are generally very docile. Both of the big females pictured here were handled repeatedly, and neither did anything to hurt me (although the grizzled did try to taste my finger, her mouthparts are much too small to get hold).
If you are fortunate enough to have mantises in your yard, I’m a little envious. I had to travel out to the boonies of DeSoto County to photograph these, but both species can be found throughout the area. Enjoy the hunt.
Capt. Josh Olive is a fifth-generation native Florida Cracker and a Florida Master Naturalist, and has been fascinated by all sorts of wild things and places since he was able to walk. If you have questions about living with wildlife, contact him at Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com or 941-276-9657. For (almost) daily photos of local wild things and places, follow florida_is_wild on Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.