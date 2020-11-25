You have heard about all the issues we have had with our coach. There are still two small problems outstanding, but I think the kinks are about to finally be all worked out for our RV. I was able to try everything out that we’ve had fixed and for once, everything was working fine.
I took the RV up to the small town of Bainbridge, Ga., for a fishing tournament this past weekend. We stayed at the Flint River RV Park just outside of town. It’s a simple park with few amenities, but being surrounded by trees made for nice scenery. I made sure I picked a site on high ground because they had a water pipe break due to a miscue by some maintenance workers. But aside from that, it was all good.
We were anxious to try everything out that had been fixed. The biggest issue for me was the satellite TV antenna not working since day one. The week I was gone, the Green Bay Packers were on Thursday night and the election was on Tuesday night (actually, I think it’s still going on). I was raised in Green Bay, and I have a passion for some Packer football. And I may be one of the few that love to sit up on election night and wait for the winner to be declared.
I was happy to discover the satellite was working, but they did manage to wire it up a bit wrong. Each TV is now controlled by the main box, not the box attached to the TV itself. Guess that means one more trip to the shop so they can correct that minor blunder.
The other issue was the generator batteries had “bad cells.” Funny how bad cells aren’t covered by the warranty on a brand-new RV. That will put a shot into your checkbook, by the way — generator batteries are not cheap. Anyway, I tested out the generator. It fired right away and was working just fine.
I believe the only outstanding issues left are the proper wring for the individual TVs to work off their own dish box, and the motor for the awning over the door. That’s already been replaced once, so I made the service rep aware that this was the second motor on the coach.
Now, if I can get those two items taken care of, we might actually see this RV working at full capacity. That would be something to see after 16 months of buying it new. I may be coming off as a bit sarcastic with that comment, but honestly, it’s a push for perfection now. I really do want to get this working the way it is supposed to be working.
Of course, with the vehicle all ironed out, we don’t have a trip planned at this time. My wife and I are both busy with work. But the holidays are right around the corner. I imagine we may squeeze a weekend trip in somewhere just so we can get away for a few days, even if it isn’t too far from home. We do that from time to time just because we love using the RV. Now that it is getting close to perfect, we may love it even more. I know my wife will.
I would like to say thank you to a lot of you readers out there. Some of you took the time to offer advice when I was in my “keep it or trade it in” mode. The things that some of you stated in your emails really hit home and made our decision to keep the RV much easier. After all, we bought because we really liked it and didn’t want to make a rash decision as long as everything was getting fixed. Looks like we made the right call.
Now that we are in a good place with the RV, I’m looking forward to getting my wife out in it. She didn’t get to come with me on this last trip. When I go to a fishing tournament, it’s pretty much a business trip for me and I work hard for good results. Trips like that aren’t much fun for her because I’m always on the water. But the next trip will be her call, and we’ll go where she would like to go.
Again, thank you all for your advice. I appreciate you not only reading, but giving me suggestions on things that might work. It means a lot to know you take the time to do that, and I’m sure I’ll have more use for your input as we all continue our RV lifestyle adventures together.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
