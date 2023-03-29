Our waters are clear emerald green and looking much better this week. While waters are clean for the moment, there’s no way to know if the red tide mess is over. I’m grateful for a break anyway.
Spring fishing is alive right now. Migratory fish are moving along our Gulf Coast waters. Minnows and fish are coming to life in most places. Lemon Bay is still not fishy yet but improving. Glass minnows are here, and that’s a forward step. Snook are finally open along with trout and redfish; take advantage of this while you can.
Inside action has picked up over the last couple weeks and should continue to get better. We have some snook around. Many are smaller ones, but a slot fish or a trophy is very possible. Snook are moving westward from rivers towards the Gulf throughout our area now.
Minnows (aka whitebait or pilchards) are the best bet if you can catch and carry them. It can be a lot of work. Shrimp or lures also catch plenty of fish. You just need to master the specific techniques to entice bites. Fish are hungry now.
By the way, the FWC is considering dividing Florida into 10 regions for snook management. You can get involved and make your views known, or you can deal with their decisions. For more info, go to https://bit.ly/3PH88xZ.
Trout are biting also; we just have to look around for keepers. Several captains reported larger specks last week. I prefer a natural bait under a rattle cork. Lures, especially soft plastics, help you cover more territory faster. Minnows are awesome if you want to catch them.
Please do not touch trout you are releasing; it hurts these delicate fish.
Use de-hookers. If you are catching small fish, move on. Larger trout eat little ones. Try deeper grassy areas with current flow
or seams. Drift until you find fish, then anchor up.
Redfish can be found, but expect to put in some work for them. Some slot fish are being harvested. A few bigger fish are testing tackle and delivering enjoyment. Small pinfish are good options here. Lures work too.
No matter what you’re fishing for, if dolphins move in, you have no choice but to move. They will eat everything you release, and some are getting bold enough to take fish off your lines before you’ve even reeled them in.
Outside in the Gulf, Spanish mackerel are my first choice. They are abundant and good table fare with liberal bag limits. My go to rig is a No. 1 black planer and a No. 1 Drone spoon. Try the spoons with added shiny flash tape. It helps. Trolling at 6 knots provides action and covers ground to locate hungry fish. Lighter gear and live bait is exciting and even more fun.
For kings just step up to bigger gear and lures. Cobia might surprise you and sharks are sure to test us. Be careful with toothy fish! Use plenty of ice to ensure quality fillets for dinner.
Gags are closed but red grouper are open inside the 20-fathom curve. (If you want to go deeper, wait until April 1.) Red snapper are closed but mangroves, lanes and yellowtails are available and excellent targets.
Try lighter gear for snapper; 15- or 20-pound is my choice. Use fluorocarbon in clear water, it makes the difference many days. Shrimp, squid, and cut or live minnows all work. Triggerfish can help you master snapper fishing because they are notaries bait stealers.
Weather and water conditions are never predictable, so check with your local connections for the best up-to-date info. This can be a windy time of year. Please be safe and don’t risk your life to fish in dangerous conditions. Winds can kick up seas to dangerous levels fast. Safety first.
Spring is usually some of the best fishing of the year. It might be a little tougher this year with all the difficulties we’ve seen, but be patient and enjoy the rewards. Get those spring break kids out on the water and keep them out of trouble.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
