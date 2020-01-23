At times, I think we are going a little overboard. We have come up with numerous plans to protect out RV whether on the road or at home parked in the driveway. For my wife and I, making an investment in an RV dictates that we need to do what we can to make sure that it will hold its value. By that, I mean great maintenance — everything from safe storage to keeping the batteries properly charged.
We have looked at many different storage options. Some we couldn’t do, like building a carport out back to put the RV under. The ground simply didn’t support it, plus we have wells, septic tanks and drain fields that had to be considered. In the end, we have come up with a few things that we are doing to make sure the RV stays out of the harmful sun and elements.
First, we expanded the driveway to hold the RV. We made it wide enough so that I can back it in without hitting any of the electrical wires coming to the house or the branches from our massive tree that keeps trying trying to destroy the driveway with its roots. While doing that took care of where are we going to store it, we still needed to find a way to cover the RV.
This past weekend, that problem was solved. After doing some looking at RV retailers as well as making some phone calls to check prices, we decided we were going to purchase a cover for the RV. One place told us that they did not have any in stock for the size RV we had. But, for a mere $999, they would be happy to order one in. That wasn’t going to happen.
As we walked the store, we saw the cover they wanted to order for us tucked in the corner of the store with some other new covers. Price tag said $549. As you can imagine, I was a little bewildered at the difference in price for the exact same cover (yes, I double-checked it was the same one).
My wife immediately jumped online on her phone and found the same cover, with shipping, for roughly $400. Press a button, cover is now on its way. By taking the time to research this out, we saved ourselves quite a bit of money. This will keep the RV from getting faded out due to the sunlight constantly being on it. It will also help protect the air conditioning units on top of the RV. Because we are by a tree, I would hate for the squirrels and whatever else to get into these units and cause other damage. The cover will protect the RV from that as well.
Last but not least, I wanted to have a 50-amp outlet for the RV to be plugged up to charge, or to use while it is in the driveway. That might be a little over the top from a “need” standpoint, but I like things to be easy.
We already had a converter to allow us to hook it up to a normal outlet to charge the RV and allow the refrigerator to run and cool. But if you wanted to go out and show someone the RV that has not seen it yet, you had to fire up the generator to cool it down so they could at least walk out and see the inside. The slides and AC won’t operate if the generator or the 50-amp isn’t hooked up.
I had our electrician come out and see what it would take to hook that receptacle up. Fortunately, because of where we put the RV, it is very close to the power that comes into the house. That will make running the wiring a pretty easy install.
That will be the last of what we need for the RV to make sure that we keep it as new-looking as possible. It sounds like a lot, but it really isn’t. We have looked at all kinds of ways to protect the RV and think that we have come up with the simplest way to get it done. We should see the cover this week and the electrical work done by the end of the month. Then we can quit looking for things to do. Well, at least until my wife decides to redecorate something inside the house.
I can’t wait to get all of this done. I’m not sure what we are doing is what everyone else does with their RV, but we just felt the need to really try to protect our investment and its future resale value. Hopefully, we accomplish that going forward.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.